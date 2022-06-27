Predictions for the Season Based on the Offseason

One young cornerback will settle in as a fixture on the defense, a veteran running back will look something like his old self and more.

NASHVILLE – Nothing is set in stone. Things can – and will – change between now and when the Tennessee Titans open the 2022 NFL season on Nov. 11 against the New York Giants.

Players will be injured. Players will be signed. Roster spots will be won and lost during training camp and the preseason.

Much of that cycle will repeat itself over the 18 weeks and 17 contests that comprise the regular-season schedule.

Thus, what is true now will not necessarily remain that way. Particularly since many notable players missed all or parts of the voluntary portion of the offseason training program. Some – defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks chief among them – were not even available for the mandatory minicamp that was the final phase of that program.

“I feel like guys know each other better. I think there's a better connection,” coach Mike Vrabel said at the conclusion of the minicamp. “There are guys that developed I feel like some techniques that maybe they weren't used to, whether that was in a different team or in college. … Some guys looked better after eight weeks than what they did - or nine weeks [ago].”

But what will he, his staff and the rest of the football world see nearly three months from now and beyond? It is difficult to know for sure, but based on what we have seen thus far, here are five predictions for what is to come.