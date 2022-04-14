Who's In? Who's Out?

The Tennessee Titans have spent a lot of time and energy – and money – this offseason trying to keep much of their 2021 roster intact.

Starters such as outside linebacker Harold Landry, center Ben Jones and tight end Geoff Swaim along with two specialists, kicker Randy Bullock and long snapper Morgan Cox, were re-signed. So were role players such as running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Buster Skrine and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi.

Change is inevitable in the NFL, though, and when players gather at the team’s training facility next week for the start of the voluntary offseason program, there will be openings in the lineup that need to be filled.

Here is a rundown of the positions that are guaranteed to have a different starter in 2022, and the player currently in line to take that spot.

WIDE RECEIVER

Out: Julio Jones

In: Robert Woods

Woods’ career receiving numbers can’t compare to Jones’, and he never has made a Pro Bowl. But he is three years younger and has been durable throughout his career – until the torn knee ligament that ended his 2021 season after nine games, that is. He also offers more position versatility than the taller, long-striding Jones did. Woods won’t be asked to do the same things Jones was, but if he can get – and stay – healthy for the majority of the season, this will be an upgrade.

LEFT GUARD

Out: Rodger Saffold

In: Aaron Brewer

Saffold battled through injuries and played well enough last season that he made the Pro Bowl (as an injury replacement) for the first time. Brewer was an undrafted free agent in 2020 who filled in as a starter or in-game replacement for Saffold (at center and right guard as well) when he was needed over the past two seasons. Brewer is 6-foot-1, 295 pounds, which means the line loses some bulk on the interior, but he is more athletic than your everyday blocker, which makes him a tantalizing option next to hyper-athletic left tackle Taylor Lewan. Still, there is almost no way this is an upgrade.

RIGHT TACKLE

Out: David Quessenberry

In: Dillon Radunz

This time a year ago, Quessenberry was not expected to be the starter, but he ultimately played more snaps than anyone on offense. By default, Radunz currently is the best option to replace him, but by no means is he a lock. The fact that he was a second-round pick last year and that he did not embarrass himself in the one start he made as a rookie (at left tackle) is likely to convince coaches to take the leap of faith and look at this as his job to lose. Quessenberry had his limitations but knew how to minimize them. Radunz has the athleticism to be a huge upgrade, but the fact that no one is sure if tackle is even his best NFL position means the exact opposite also could be true.

BACKUP RUNNING BACK

Out: Darrynton Evans

In: Dontrell Hilliard

This is a change that actually was solidified at the end of last season when Jeremy McNichols was cut, and Hilliard served as the third-down/change-of-pace back in the regular season finale and the playoff game. There was a lot of optimism about Evans, a third-round pick in 2020, over the past two seasons but injuries have kept his NFL career from taking off. Hilliard spent half of last season with Tennessee and now has the best opportunity of his five-year career. The only way this is not a huge upgrade is if he sustains a catastrophic injury.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Out: Rashaan Evans

In: Zach Cunningham

This is another change that actually had been executed by the end of last season. Cunningham is a much more instinctive player and has better speed than Evans. He quickly settled in to the defense after he was claimed off waivers from Houston in December and led the defense with 10 tackles in the playoff loss to Cincinnati. With a full offseason to work with these coaches and teammates, he should be a noticeable upgrade throughout the regular season.

CORNERBACK

Out: Jackrabbit Jenkins

In: Caleb Farley

Jenkins had his limitations but was unfailingly competitive and had the requisite short memory for the position. Farley has eye-popping physical traits that has people raving about his potential. He also has a lengthy and troubling injury history, including shoulder and knee issues that limited the 2021 first-round pick to three games played as a rookie. Likewise, his college career was relatively brief, so he does not have a lot of experience upon which to draw. Long-term, this could be a big upgrade, but in 2022 there is almost no way that is the case.