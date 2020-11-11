NFL Power Rankings: A Top 10 Team -- Barely

Thanks to a strong defensive effort and timely plays on offense, the Tennessee Titans snapped their two-game losing skid on Sunday with a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.

It did not help them too much in national media power rankings.

There was little movement. Almost every outlet surveyed this week had the Titans (6-2) at No. 9, which was also their lowest ranking. Two outlets had the Titans higher than that, including one at No. 5. On Thursday night, the Titans will have an opportunity to take control of the AFC South with a win over the Indianapolis Colts (5-3), who trail them by just a game in the division.

A victory – presumably – also will move Tennessee up in next week’s power rankings.

For now, though, AllTitans looks at where the Titans are ranked in various power rankings and what national media outlets said in wake of their Week 9 victory:

Sports Illustrated - 9th (Last week: 10th)

The Titans doubled down on their playoff run this offseason, paying both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. So far that looks like the right decision.

ESPN - 9th (Last week: 9th)

The expectation remains the same for the Titans -- go deep in the playoffs. Tennessee has some defensive issues to work out, but it remains one of the top teams in the AFC. The Titans are poised to make another of their late-season surges with Derrick Henry leading the way. It starts with winning the AFC South so they can host playoff games at Nissan Stadium. If the Titans have to go on the road, Tennessee's pack-and-play approach will keep it in most games because it includes establishing the run, winning the turnover battle and consistently scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

NFL.com - 9th (Last week: 11th)

The Titans needed a commanding performance from their defense, and that's exactly what they got in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears. Newly acquired cornerback Desmond King made an instant contribution with the game-breaking fumble return for a score, and the defense did a much better job getting off the field. The Titans held the Bears to 2-for-15 on third downs (13.3%); this came after a hideous two-week stretch in which the Steelers and Bengals converted 23-of-33 third downs (69.7%) in a pair of Titans losses. The question becomes whether the defense has finally started to figure it out ... or if this was more a case of Tennessee getting the better of an anemic Bears offense. A Thursday night showdown against the Colts will give us more insight.

CBS Sports - 9th (Lask week: 11th)

The defense played a little better against the Bears, which is progress. That unit has to continue to grow with a key game against the Colts Thursday night.

NBC Sports - 9th (Last week: 11th)

A.J. Brown and a decent defensive effort were enough to beat the fraudulent Bears, but that’s not enough to make them true contenders. Mike Vrabel’s manhood is safe for another season.

The Athletic - 8th (Last week: 10th)

Weird game for them against the Bears. The Titans’ offense had just 11 first downs, and Derrick Henry ran for 68 yards on 21 carries. Tennessee mostly relied on big plays to A.J. Brown, who was terrific. Defensively, Jeffery Simmons was disruptive once again. The Titans have a big one Thursday night against the Colts.

USA Today - 5th (Last week: 8th)

Offense hasn't been the same in three weeks since perennial Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan went down for the year, scoring 10 points fewer per game during his absence.

Bleacher Report - 9th (Last week: 11th)

From a quick glance at the stat sheet, one might think the Tennessee Titans lost in Week 9. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed only 10 passes against the Chicago Bears for 158 yards. Running back Derrick Henry had only 68 rushing yards on 21 carries.

But thanks to an excellent defensive performance and four catches for 101 yards from wideout A.J. Brown, the Titans downed the Bears 24-17 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score might suggest.

It was a very Titans win. There weren't a ton of splash plays or excitement. Just a businesslike performance that moved the Titans to 6-2 and into first place in the AFC South.

After two straight losses (including a relatively lopsided defeat in Cincinnati), the Titans fell from the top 10 in these rankings. But six wins in eight games is six wins in eight games, and the Titans will have a chance to solidify their status as a legitimate contender in the AFC over the next month.Starting at home next week against the Colts, the Titans play four straight games against winning teams: Indianapolis at home, at Baltimore, a rematch with the Colts in Indy and a home date with the Cleveland Browns

Sporting News - 9th (Last week: 11th)

Remember the Titans as a factor in the AFC race? They got a much-needed defensive-fueled victory over the Bears for Mike Vrabel to also create some breathing room against the Colts in the South.

Yahoo - 6th (Last week: 7th)

The Titans’ game against the Colts is the rare Thursday night matchup that has huge playoff implications. One of those teams is going to win the AFC South, and the winner Thursday will take a huge lead in the race.

Fox News - 9th (Last week: 9th)