Woodside's Final Preseason Play was a First

NASHVILLE – Logan Woodside did not see much action Saturday night.

Still, the veteran backup quarterback showed Tennessee Titans coaches and personnel staff members – and the rest of the NFL – something that they had not seen.

Woodside’s 9-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds to play against the Arizona Cardinals was notable for more than just the fact that it was the decisive score in Tennessee’s 26-23 victory in the preseason finale for both teams. It happened on fourth down. It capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive – the only series he led. And it came one snap after he threw what would have been a go-ahead touchdown pass only to have wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick drop it.

It also was the first time Woodside scored a rushing touchdown in a preseason contest – or any other NFL game, for that matter.

“Threw a great ball to (Fitzpatrick), wasn’t able to come down with it, and then [Woodside] scrambled when he got back up,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “All the things that he's been working on, especially down in the red zone when it opens up like that. He's done that in practice.”

Now he can say he has done it in a game as well.

Woodside has been in the league since 2018 when the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the seventh round. Over that time, the overwhelming majority of his game action has come in the preseason. He has played 12 such contests (10 for the Titans), including one in 2019 against the Chicago Bears when he led the offense from start to finish.

Before he scrambled up the middle and reached for the goal line, a play that touched off an earnest and somewhat raucous celebration with his teammates, he had 19 preseason rushing attempts all-time without a touchdown.

“After the previous plays, I was just like, ‘We’re going to have to do something here,’” Woodside said. “They played a little bit of a soft zone. I bought a little bit of time, saw an opening and took off. That was it.”

Before that, the last time he scored a rushing touchdown in a game was Oct. 14, 2017, his final season at Toledo.

As important a moment as it was to the outcome against Arizona and as much as it was a sign of progress for the 27-year-old, it hardly was enough to make the Titans’ decision-makers look at Woodside the same way they do rookie Malik Willis, who started all three preseason games and played almost the entire way on Saturday.

One of Willis’ most dynamic assets – and a clear advantage he has as the franchise decision-makers weigh who should be Ryan Tannehill’s backup this season – is his ability to make plays on the run. Willis was Tennessee’s leading rusher during the preseason with 159 yards on 14 carries, and he scored the first touchdown of the preseason with a 7-yard run at Baltimore.

Woodside’s career preseason rushing stats are 20 carries for 81 yards.

One touchdown, therefore, likely will not be enough for him to hold his spot as the No. 2 quarterback. More than likely, Woodside will be released Tuesday when the NFL roster limit is reduced to 53 players. Other teams will then have the chance to claim him. If none do, he potentially could return to the Titans – or go to another team – as a member of the practice squad.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Woodside said. “I really wanted to go in there (Saturday) night and get an opportunity to go win the game. Fortunately, enough, we were able to do that.”

Not only that, but he did something he never had done in the NFL.