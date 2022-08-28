Ten Titans Who Upped Their Stock in the Preseason

NASHVILLE – As has become more and more the case for NFL teams over the years, the Tennessee Titans used the preseason primarily to figure out which second and third-team players will fill out the depth chart.

Which players might perform well enough to go from bit roles to last year to more significant contributors in 2022? Which rookies – drafted or undrafted – would show themselves capable of making an impact right away?

Those are two of the biggest questions the Titans tried to answer in preparation for the upcoming regular season.

Here’s a look at 10 Titans – five rookies, three second-year players and two more seasoned ones – who improved their stock in preseason games against Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Arizona:

• K Randy Bullock – Bullock didn’t have any competition in training camp or the preseason due to Caleb Shudak’s injury. But if there were concerns about Bullock’s leg and consistency coming off last season, he did all he could to calm them in three preseason games. Bullock was five-for-five on field-goal attempts, a total that included makes from 49, 50 and 51 yards. He also forced touchbacks on 10-of-14 kickoffs.

• OLB David Anenih – One of the more highly rated undrafted free agents to sign with the Titans, Anenih made impact plays in each of the preseason contests. Against the Ravens, it was two sacks, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Against the Buccaneers, it was a sack and forced fumble. Against the Cardinals, it was two passes batted down. The Titans are deep at the edge position, but Anenih has shown he’s worth keeping – whether on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

• ILB Jack Gibbens – Vrabel quickly gave him the nickname “Dr. Gibby,” referencing Gibbons’ intelligence and ability to pick up the defense quickly. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Gibbons led the Titans with 19 preseason tackles, a total that included a game-high nine in the opener against Baltimore. The fact that the Titans will be without injured Monty Rice for at least the first four games of the season means they’ll need depth at the position. If Gibbens doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he’s a lock for the practice squad.

• CB Caleb Farley – After playing just 60 defensive snaps during his rookie season in 2021, Farley came into this preseason in need of experience. The first-round pick allowed two completions on two targets against Baltimore. But he surrendered just one completion on six targets in the combined games against Tampa Bay and Arizona, per Pro Football Focus. Farley did get fortunate once against Tampa Bay, as receiver Scotty Miler beat him on a deep pass that fell incomplete. But overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound Farley seemed to gain confidence over the course of three contests.

• ILB Joe Jones – Jones (pictured) made one of the best hustle plays of the preseason on Saturday, sprinting downfield to catch Arizona wide receiver Andy Isabella two yards short of the goal-line after a 74-yard gain. But that was hardly Jones’ only contribution of the preseason. He totaled six tackles against Baltimore, four tackles and an interception (returned 38 yards) against Tampa Bay, and six tackles against Arizona. Just for good measure, Jones played a combined 46 special-teams snaps during the preseason. His improvement is a good sign for a Titans team seeking depth at inside linebacker.

• WR Racey McMath – We knew from McMath’s rookie season that he could be a big special-teams contributor. But McMath also flashed some big-play potential on offense during the preseason – catching passes of 48 and 27 yards, and adding a 17-yard run. It remains to be seen whether McMath has the hands and route-running ability to make him a consistent target in the passing game. But even if he can just put a little fear into opposing defenses because of his speed and potential, the offense will benefit.

• T Nicholas Petit-Frere – The third-round pick out of Ohio State wasn’t the favorite to secure the starting right tackle position at the start of preseason. Dillon Radunz was still getting the bulk of the starter’s snaps, largely because he already had a year’s worth of NFL experience. In addition, Petit-Frere had played almost exclusively at left tackle during his final season for the Buckeyes, so he was readjusting to the right side in Tennessee. But Petit-Frere made strides, as he allowed just two pressures (and zero sacks) in 48 pass-blocking snaps during the preseason, per PFF. He’s not a finished product, but the 6-foot-5, 316-pound Petit-Frere is beginning to realize his potential.

• P Ryan Stonehouse – What a leg. It was going to take a lot for an undrafted rookie to beat out three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern, but Stonehouse appears to have done so after averaging 50.2 yards on his 13 preseason punts. He still needs to work on his directional touch, as Stonehouse had almost as many touchbacks (five) as he did punts inside the 20-yard line (six) during the preseason. That’s why his net average was only 41.3 yards. But Stonehouse’s raw potential as a field flipper is something to behold.

• OLB Rashad Weaver – Vrabel is a big fan of Weaver’s effort, a trait that was on display in Saturday’s win over the Cardinals. Weaver played all 71 defensive snaps (not to mention six special-teams snaps), and he was visible with seven tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed. Pressure applied by Weaver was also responsible for an intentional grounding call against Arizona’s Jarrett Guarantano on the second-to-last play of the game. In the two previous preseason contests, Weaver had totaled a combined two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. He’ll push for playing time at a crowded position for the Titans.

• QB Malik Willis – The rookie out of Liberty University not only flashed his talents but also showed his ability to learn quickly. In the first preseason game against Baltimore, Willis was pulled from the game because he was too hesitant in the pocket, choosing to scramble instead to throw too frequently. Saturday, Willis showed a far better balance – standing tough in the pocket and completing a tough-angle touchdown pass to Treylon Burks, and producing a 50-yard scramble that set up another touchdown. Vrabel said he didn’t see Willis try to run out of the back of the pocket once against Arizona, a significant step forward from the first two preseason contests.