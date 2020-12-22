NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Two Titans Named Pro Bowlers

Running back Derrick Henry selected for second straight season; A.J. Brown also selected.
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have more star power this season – and more success – than they have had in years.

They don’t have a lot of Pro Bowlers, though.

The NFL announced rosters for its annual all-star Monday evening and only two Tennessee players were named among the best 44 in the AFC.

Running back Derrick Henry was selected for the second straight year. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, in his second NFL season, is a Pro Bowler for the first time.

Henry is the NFL’s leading rusher and was the top choice among AFC running backs in the fan vote, which accounted for one-third of the process. A players vote accounted for one-third and a coaches vote accounted for the final third.

A look at the Titans’ 2020 Pro Bowlers:

• Derrick Henry, running back: He leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,679), rushing attempts (321) and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (15). He has a chance to become the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season and is in the discussion for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Previous Pro Bowls: 2019.

• A.J. Brown, wide receiver: A second-round pick in 2019, he has established himself as one of the game’s more difficult wide receivers to get to the ground. Among all players with at least 500 receiving yards, he is second to New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara in average yards after the catch (6.8). Previous Pro Bowls: None.

Last season the Titans sent four players to the Pro Bowl – Henry, Tannehill, Kern and Jurrell Casey.

They have had at least one Pro Bowler for six straight years. Before that, they had just one in a four-year span (2011-14), cornerback Alterraun Verner in 2013.

There will be no actual Pro Bowl game this year, but the 88 players selected (44 from each conference) still will be recognized as Pro Bowlers. League officials said they would reimagine the game and the preceding days to “create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season.”

