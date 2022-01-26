Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kevin Byard, Harold Landry III
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Landry Added to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

The outside linebacker who finished among the NFL's top 10 in sacks becomes the second member of the defense selected for this year's game.

Kevin Byard will have some company after all.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Wednesday. He replaced Joey Bosa of the L.A. Chargers, who is unable to participate because of an injury.

It is Landry’s first Pro Bowl appearance and gives the Titans multiple players in the annual all-star contest for the seventh consecutive last season. Byard was the only Tennessee player selected when the initial rosters were announced last month, and at the time he named Landry among his teammates who he thought deserved an invitation.

“I don’t know what it is about maybe the Titans, we’re being underrated, only got one guy in the Pro Bowl,” Byard said. “Obviously, I’m happy but at the end of the day it would be great if I had had my other guys voted in.”

Read More

There will be other opportunities following this weekend’s conference championship games. The teams that win will be on to the Super Bowl, and their players will be unavailable for the Pro Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example had six players named to the AFC roster, and the San Francisco 49ers had five players chosen for the NFC.

Landry finished 10th in the NFL with a career-high 12 sacks this season and led the Titans in that regard for the third straight year. At one point, he had at least half a sack in eight straight contests.

His 75 tackles were second on the team to Byard. Plus, he contributed 49 quarterback pressures, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble to a defense that finished second in the league against the run, tied for fifth in points allowed and tied for ninth in sacks.

The last Titans player named to the Pro Bowl was Brian Orakpo in 2016.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be Feb. 6 at Las Vegas.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) heads to the field for warm ups before facing the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Landry Added to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

53 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) is hugged by Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as he leaves the field following a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
News

Ranking the Titans' Playoff Disappointments

18 hours ago
Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter (DB04) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center.
GM Report

Three More Signed to Futures Contracts

19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped on fourth down on a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game.
News

Titans-Bengals TV Audience was Smallest of Dramatic NFL Weekend

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker coach Jim Haslett reacts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Vrabel Making Changes to Staff

Jan 25, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
News

No Play More Costly During Divisional Round Than Tannehill's Last INT

Jan 24, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates the sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars during first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Decision on Landry Looms Large

Jan 24, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) reacts after a play during the first half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Analyst: Playoff Loss was Simmons' 'Coming Out Party'

Jan 24, 2022