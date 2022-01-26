Landry Added to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

The outside linebacker who finished among the NFL's top 10 in sacks becomes the second member of the defense selected for this year's game.

Kevin Byard will have some company after all.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Wednesday. He replaced Joey Bosa of the L.A. Chargers, who is unable to participate because of an injury.

It is Landry’s first Pro Bowl appearance and gives the Titans multiple players in the annual all-star contest for the seventh consecutive last season. Byard was the only Tennessee player selected when the initial rosters were announced last month, and at the time he named Landry among his teammates who he thought deserved an invitation.

“I don’t know what it is about maybe the Titans, we’re being underrated, only got one guy in the Pro Bowl,” Byard said. “Obviously, I’m happy but at the end of the day it would be great if I had had my other guys voted in.”

There will be other opportunities following this weekend’s conference championship games. The teams that win will be on to the Super Bowl, and their players will be unavailable for the Pro Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example had six players named to the AFC roster, and the San Francisco 49ers had five players chosen for the NFC.

Landry finished 10th in the NFL with a career-high 12 sacks this season and led the Titans in that regard for the third straight year. At one point, he had at least half a sack in eight straight contests.

His 75 tackles were second on the team to Byard. Plus, he contributed 49 quarterback pressures, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble to a defense that finished second in the league against the run, tied for fifth in points allowed and tied for ninth in sacks.

The last Titans player named to the Pro Bowl was Brian Orakpo in 2016.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be Feb. 6 at Las Vegas.