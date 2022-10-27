Many Moves Led Bullock to Milestone

NASHVILLE – In order to move up the NFL’s career field goal list, Randy Bullock has moved around. A lot.

When he made his second Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans kicker became the 10th active player with at least 200 field goals.

It was a 28-yard kick that put him in a group that includes Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, former Titans and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop and San Francisco’s Robbie Gould, who has been kicking since 2005 and has made more than twice as many in his career (429) than Bullock.

“Yeah, actually I wasn't aware of that,” Bullock said following the game. “I had a couple guys come over to congratulate me. That's pretty special. Pretty cool. But I didn't know that was a milestone that I had hit until somebody had told me that.”

No one else in that group has kicked for as many teams as Bullock. Tennessee is his sixth. He previously kicked for – in order – Houston, the New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. He also signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021 but lost a preseason battle for that job and was released without ever having appeared in the regular season for them.

By comparison, the aforementioned Gould is with his third NFL franchise. Second-place Mason Crosby (377 field goals) has spent his entire career with Green Bay just a fourth-place Justin Tucker (340) has kicked only for Baltimore. Three of the top 10, Arizona’s Matt Prater, New England’s Nick Folk and the Jets’ Greg Zuerlein, have been with four teams apiece.

No one in that group other than Bullock has kicked for more than four teams. In fact, you have to go down to Michael Badgley at No. 26 (76 field goal), to find an active kicker who has played for five different franchises. Coincidentally, it was Badgley’s issues in his one game with the Titans (his third team) in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season that opened the door for Bullock to become Tennessee’s guy.

“It's one of those things where every kick matters,” Bullock said. “All these games are so tight. Every time you go out there it matters.”

In 22 games with the Titans, he has made 55 of 61 field goal attempts and 69 of 71 PATs. This season, he is 8-for-9 on field goal attempts, and half of those makes came Sunday against the Colts as the offense failed to score a touchdown.

His performance in the 19-10 victory earned him the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

“[It] feels great to just to go out there and do the job,” Bullock said. “Help the team win. Put points on the board. And that's the biggest thing. Every point matters in these games.”

No matter the team.