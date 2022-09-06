Landry's Injury an Opportunity for Weaver

NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday, Denico Autry was listed as the starter in Harold Landry’s spot at outside linebacker.

That scenario may hold true on early downs, but it stands to reason Autry will move inside on pass-rushing situations, where he dominated interior linemen and wreaked havoc in the backfield during the 2021 season.

Who does that leave as the fourth member of the Titans’ front in passing situations, joining the likes of Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons and Autry?

The most logical answer appears to be Rashad Weaver, a fourth-round pick last season, though Ola Adeniyi and newly signed Derrek Tuszka will factor in the edge rotation as well.

So just what should we expect from Weaver, who played just 12 defensive snaps during his rookie season of 2021 before he was sidelined due to a broken leg?

The immediate difference we’ll notice – at least in terms of rushing the passer – is that Weaver and Landry have very different styles.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Landry, a Pro Bowler in 2021, was known for his signature speed move, which often led to a sack (a career-high 12.0) last season or to pressure that forced opposing quarterbacks to step up in the pocket. The 6-foot-4, 259-pound Weaver doesn’t have the speed Landry does, but relies on power, perseverance and his 33.5-inch arms to make a difference as a pass rusher.

“He was going to find a role somehow (even before Landry’s season-ending knee injury),” coach Mike Vrabel said of Weaver. “He was continuing to improve and had shown some really good things in the preseason. His ability to disrupt the football, get his hand on a football, sack the quarterback, and have some impactful plays.”

What challenges will Weaver face, assuming he takes on a good chunk of Landry’s responsibilities?

One might come in pass coverage, though it’s unclear whether the Titans would ask much of that from the thick-bodied Weaver. Landry was involved in coverage on 144 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. But he didn’t have good success in that department, allowing 17 catches on 18 targets, for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

“Every player is different,” Weaver said. “Everyone has their own skill set. Everyone knows that. You can look at me and (Landry) and tell from our size and from where he played, how much he drops (in coverage) compared to how much I drop, things like that. We’re just different players.

“But the goal is to fill in that spot, and whether it’s me or Ola or whoever, filling that spot at the same level and being able to do it with your own attributes and skill set, and help this team achieve what it needs to be.”

Another challenge for Weaver, as it has been since he entered the league, is keeping his pad level low. That’s not always an easy task for a 6-foot-4 player, but it will allow him to use all his assets more effectively.

“The easiest disadvantage (for taller defenders) is just when you’re standing straight up,” Weaver said during the offseason. “It’s no advantage when you’re standing up. Offensive linemen can get in your chest. You have no leverage, no power.

“But when you’re a taller guy, have longer arms and you still get low, then it’s easy to press guys off that are bigger than you. It’s easy to disengage and make plays, utilize everything you have.”

The most encouraging sign is that – a year removed from surgery – Weaver had a very productive training camp and preseason. In three preseason contests, he totaled 10 tackles (including two for loss), two passes defensed, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Vrabel praised Weaver for his relentless attitude, a trait that was illustrated in the final preseason game against Arizona. Having already played 69 of 69 defensive snaps late in the fourth quarter, Weaver was still charging after the passer, causing an intentional grounding penalty with seconds remaining.

That would seem to bode well as Weaver prepares to take on some of Landry’s responsibilities this season.

“When I first heard about (Landry’s injury), the first thing I wanted to do was go check on him, make sure he’s OK and that he’s headed in the right place mentally because that’s a blow for everyone, including him,” Weaver said. “And then for myself, I knew it was opportunity.

“There’s a huge opening when a Pro Bowler goes down for the season, and they’ll be looking for guys in our room to fill those reps at a high level. Not just out there being a body, but making plays and doing what’s needed of them.”