Skip to main content
Two Former Titans on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Two Former Titans on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Rocky Calmus' NFL career did not measure up to his college one. Steve Hutchinson accomplished a lot at both levels.

Paul Abell/USA Today Sports

Rocky Calmus' NFL career did not measure up to his college one. Steve Hutchinson accomplished a lot at both levels.

Rocky Calmus was far from the best linebacker the Tennessee Titans ever drafted. His NFL accomplishments fell well short of those of Keith Bulluck or Stephen Tulloch or – more recently – Derrick Morgan or Harold Landry.

As a college football player, though, he was one of the best of his time. Possibly one of the best ever, an assessment that was affirmed when he was included on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was released by the National Football Foundation on Monday.

Calmus is one of two former Titans among the 176 players (80 from FBS programs, 96 from the divisional ranks) who will be considered for induction this fall. The other is offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson.

Calmus was a two-time consensus All-American in three seasons at Oklahoma (2001-02). He left as the program’s fourth all-time leading tackler with 431 and set a school record, which still stands, with 59 tackles for loss. He also had 14 sacks, 26 passes defensed and seven fumble recoveries.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Titans selected him in the third round (77th overall) of the 2002 draft as part of group franchise officials hoped would overhaul the defense. Seven of Tennessee’s 10 picks that year played defense, including the first six.

Calmus was chosen with the idea that he would become the middle linebacker at a time when coach Jeff Fisher and his staff employed a 4-3 scheme as the team’s base defense. He lasted just three seasons, and injuries limited him to 27 games played (12 starts). He recorded 89 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Brad Kassell, undrafted the same year Calmus entered the league, became the Titans’ starting middle linebacker in 2004, and Calmus was released following that season. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts but never appeared in another NFL game.

Hutchinson spent the last of his 12 NFL seasons with the Titans and started 12 games at left guard before he sustained a season-ending injury. He already is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2020).

At Michigan, he was one of seven players to earn First-Team All-Big Ten recognition four times. He was a unanimous first-team All-American in his final college season (2000).

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex.
News

Firkser a Voice of Experience for Falcons

By David Boclair19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates his interception during the second quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
News

Long Aims to be on Short List of NFL's Best Linebackers

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown talks with running back DeMarco Murray (29) during a timeout from the game against the St. Louis Rams at AT&T Stadium.
News

Late Oilers RB Remembered in Hometown

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bowen: McCreary's Approach 'Unrealistic' for a Rookie

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) walks the field before facing the Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

Foreman Finally Has Time to Fit In

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Malone (86) pulls in a catch during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Malone Eyes Career Turnaround with Titans

By David BoclairJun 3, 2022
Rookie kicker Caleb Shudak (11) and punter Ryan Stonehouse (11) warm up before a Tennessee Titans OTA workout on June 2, 2022.
News

Rookie Kickers Hope to Measure Up

By John GlennonJun 3, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) gestures during a kickoff during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Two Find Familiarity With New Teams

By David BoclairJun 2, 2022