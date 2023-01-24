Two Titans Make PFWA All-Rookie Team

Punter Ryan Stonehouse and tight end Chig Okonkwo made Tennessee one of seven NFL teams with multiple selections.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have placed two players on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team for just the second time in the “Titans era.”

Tight end Chig Okonkwo and punter Ryan Stonehouse both made the team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Tennessee was one of only seven teams with multiple players on this year's ll-Rookie team. Others included the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

A fourth-round pick out of Maryland last April, Okonkwo caught 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games (eight starts) this season. He set a franchise rookie tight-end record for receiving yards, and his reception total was fifth-best on the team.

Okonkwo started relatively slowly, catching eight passes in his first 10 games, for 172 yards and one touchdown. But he became more productive in the latter half of the season, catching 24 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Okonkwo totaled 254 yards after the catch, per Pro Football Reference, averaging 7.9 yards after reception.

The undrafted Stonehouse made an immediate impression on the Titans, taking the job of 15-year veteran Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler. His gross punting average of 53.1 yards per punt not only led the NFL, but broke Sammy Baugh’s league record of 51.4 yards, which had been set in 1940.

Stonehouse, who played collegiately at Colorado State, had earlier been named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Previous Titans who earned spots on the PFWA All-Rookie team included wide receiver A.J. Brown (2019), tackle Jack Conklin (2016), tackle Taylor Lewan (2014) and returner Marc Mariani (2010) among others.

The only other time two Titans rookies earned the distinction was in 2008 when running back Chris Johnson and defensive lineman Jason Jones each earned spots.