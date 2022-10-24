Tannehill's Injury Creates Uncertainty

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks.

The big question, of course, is just how much?

The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.

Should Tannehill’s ankle injury keep him out of Sunday’s game at Houston, Willis would be in line to get his first NFL start, just six months after the Titans drafted him in the third round as more of a long-term project.

Since the season began, Willis’ primary duty has been to make the Titans’ scout (or show) team as impressive as possible, thereby preparing Tennessee’s first-team defense for upcoming opponents.

He’s been expected to further his education behind Tannehill as well as master each week’s gameplan.

“I think he’s continued to improve,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “He’s taken the ownership of the (scout) team. That’s where every back-up quarterback gets their reps – but still understanding the gameplan and still being ready to go. So I kind of like where that’s been the last couple of weeks.

“Maybe the first week of the season it was something that was new for him. We had a conversation about how he needs to operate, get those (scout-team players) to function. … So, I think it’s been good.”

Tannehill's readiness likely will be the primary Titans’ storyline this week.

He’s started a franchise-high 49 straight regular-season games, and has made 54 straight starts including playoff contests. Tannehill returned to Sunday’s win over the Colts after suffering the right ankle injury in the fourth quarter, but lacked mobility. He was limping and wearing a walking boot after the contest.

“(He’s) good. He’s progressing,” Vrabel said Monday. “A lot of guys, day after the game, are in there getting treatment, so we’ll continue to evaluate those guys and see where we are on Wednesday.”

Said Tannehill following the win over Indianapolis: “I'm going to be out there if I can at all, if at all possible. I'm going to do everything I can this week to get it right … It’s going to be a long week of doing everything I can to get this thing right.”

Whether or not Willis needs to step in at quarterback this week, it sounds as if his role in the offense may grow as the season progresses.

In his four years at college – two at Auburn, two at Liberty – Willis showed explosive ability as a ball carrier, rushing 366 times for 2,131 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 29 touchdowns.

The Titans tried getting the ball in Willis’ hands in the fourth quarter Sunday on a jet sweep, but a botched hand-off between Tannehill and Willis turned into a lost fumble. Part of the reason Willis was used in that situation was because the Titans had only four healthy wide receivers – none of whom had Willis’ athleticism.

“(We’re) wanting to make sure that we’re doing things we think can help us and Malik’s ability,” Vrabel said. “So we’ll kind of see where that package goes. Thought we had a good play. We really liked where things were and what it would look like.

“Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to execute on that particular play. But we’ll try to keep doing things that we feel can help us and his skill set, and see where things go.”