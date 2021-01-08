Tannehill, Titans Single-Minded on Offense

Quarterback says the offense's only thought every time it has the ball is to score.

No offense to the defense, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill believes the Tennessee Titans need to score every time they have the ball in Sunday’s wild card matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Or any other contest, for that matter.

“You never know how the game is going to play out,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “When we touch the ball, we want to score. That is our mindset. When we touch it, we have to find a way to score.”

For Tennessee, that typically isn’t an issue. The Titans finished the regular season fourth in points (30.7 per game). Ten times they scored 30 points or more, and in their last two matchups with the Ravens, including one in last season’s playoffs, they averaged 28 points.

They didn’t score every time, but they did so more often than not. Tennessee’s offense produced 59 touchdowns and 20 field goals (28 attempts) with just 50 punts and 12 turnovers.

Still, Tannehill believes things have to get better from here.

“Everything ratchets up in the playoffs,” Tannehill said. “It’s win or go home. It’s do or die, and everyone is laying it on the line and doing everything they can to win.”

There were times during the regular season when they needed every point they could get. On defense, Tennessee finished 28th in the NFL in yards allowed (398.3 per game), 24th in points allowed (27.4 per game) and last in third-down defense and sacks per pass attempt.

Tennessee won six games decided by eight points or fewer. One of the victories came against the Ravens in Week 11, when Tennessee overcame a 21-13 third-quarter deficit to win 30-24 in overtime.

“Anytime you go through adversity, whether it be having to battle back through a game or go down and win it at the end. We have been in every kind of situation throughout this year,” Tannehill said. “If it comes up again, it won’t be a new situation for us. We can lean on our history and confidence. We have the mental fortitude to believe in each other and find a way to win.”

The Titans feature a 2,000-yard running back in Derrick Henry, a quarterback, in Tannehill, who threw for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns and wide receiver in A.J. Brown, who produced 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games played.

The gaudy offensive numbers between the three stars stem from an unwavering belief in each other and in the plan implemented by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“No matter what happens, we believe in each other,” Tannehill said. “And we believe that we can find a way to get a win.”

The offense might have its hands full with the Ravens’ defense, which has allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL (18.9). Baltimore’s defense ended the year seventh in the NFL in yards allowed (329.8).

Baltimore’s defense finished the season eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (108.8) and allowed 221 passing yards per game, good enough for sixth in the league.

Tannehill is well aware of the challenges but remains confident in the gameplan and in those who join him in the huddle.

“I am firm believer and try to fully prepare myself every week, whether it’s week one or the first week of the playoffs,” Tannehill said. “I am going to try to put myself in the best position to play well and execute and go win the game.”