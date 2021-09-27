Tannehill Making Most of Opportunities to Run

NASHVILLE – It began like a routine quarterback scramble, with Ryan Tannehill rounding the right end, moving upfield and angling toward the sideline.

Then things got interesting.

Instead of simply going out of bounds late in the third quarter, Tannehill cut back toward the middle of the field and surprised Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who took a bad angle and missed the tackle. Tannehill finished the scramble with a flourish, lowering his head and shoulder into safety Julian Blackmon.

The good news? Tannehill pumped up his teammates and the Nissan Stadium crowd, producing a first down on the Indianapolis 32-yard-line. It also was the Tennessee Titans’ longest run of the day.

The not-so-good news? Tannehill put himself in harm’s way, increasing the odds he might get injured by a big open-field tackle.

Therein lies the dilemma for coach Mike Vrabel, who loves Tannehill’s competitive streak but doesn’t want it to cost the team its starting quarterback.

That’s why Vrabel’s advice to Tannehill on Monday was pretty simple: “Get down [at the end of the runs] and save yourself and save the equipment. He’s a great competitor, a gritty, tough competitor. But it’s just trying to be smart.

“When you’re coming back in the middle of the field, I think that you have to use great judgment. There are guys coming after you, and the safeties are back there. He just has to know when the journey is over and know when to go down. But I really appreciate his toughness each and every day.”

So far, at least, Tannehill’s decisions when holding onto the football have paid off.

He carried five times against the Colts and tied his career-high of 56 rushing yards, posting runs of 13 and 17 yards in addition to the 28-yarder. He had 58 yards before a pair of kneel-downs at the end of the contest cost him two.

So far this season, Tannehill has carried 11 times for 100 yards, the fourth-highest quarterback rushing total in the NFL – trailing only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (251 rushing yards), the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones (161 yards) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (144 yards).

At his current pace of 33.3 yards per game, he will obliterate his career-high of 311 rushing yards, which he set in 2014 with Miami.

Seven of Tannehill’s 11 runs – including three against the Colts – have gone for first downs, leaving him fifth among NFL quarterbacks in that category.

“I try not to take any big hits, try to be smart with it,” Tannehill said. “If I can get on the edge or the shoulder and it is not going to be a big hit, then I am all right with it. Definitely don’t want to take one square.”

Sunday, Tannehill made an especially wise and productive run late in the fourth quarter. With the Titans holding a 22-16 lead and facing second-and-11 at the Indianapolis 30-yard line, he turned the corner and gained 13 yards. Not only did he pick up a first down – setting up the Titans for a game-clinching field goal – Tannehill made sure to stay in bounds, forcing the Colts to use their first timeout with 3:17 left in the contest.

“I thought that was a huge play,” Vrabel said, “and some good understanding of situational football.”

If Tannehill’s teammates could offer just a bit of advice, though, it would be the same as Vrabel’s.

“Slide,” running back Derrick Henry said with a smile. “He doesn’t do it, but that is who he is. He wants to get in there and get the tough yards and he does a great job doing it.”