Lewan Drinks in NHL Playoff Atmosphere

The Tennessee Titans left tackle caused a stir -- and made a mess -- at Game 4 between the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes.
Author:
Publish date:

Some of the beer made it into Taylor Lewan’s mouth. Much of it, however, did not.

The Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl offensive tackle sent Bridgestone Arena’s crowd into hysteria on Sunday afternoon during an NHL Western Conference playoff game between the hometown Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Video captured a wild Lewan dismantling two beers at his seat, which was near the glass, during a pause in the action on the ice. He downed the first one with his shirt on before removing it, turning toward the crowd behind him. He then caught a second beverage -- another Michelob Ultra -- and made quick work of it.

The beer splattered in different directions both times, including on his wife, Taylin, and his daughter, Wynne.

They weren’t the only ones that came away damp, though. According to Nate Bain, who helps run the Titans’ social media, Lewan bought brand new Predators jerseys for everyone seated around him “because he got beer on their clothes.”

Lewan responded to Bain, saying “This rumor is true.”

Before Lewan stirred the raucous crowd, the jumbo screen showed footage from a 2018 playoff game, when Lewan, who was accompanied by other Titans offensive linemen, used a catfish as a beer funnel.

Along with former Titans linebacker Will Compton, Lewan hosts Bussin’ With The Boys, a popular Barstool Sports podcast. Barstool released a new T-Shirt design on Monday with an image of Lewan pumping up the crowd in the center of it.

After the game, which Nashville won (3-2) in double overtime, the Predators tweeted, “HEY @TaylorLewan77, IT’S MANDATORY YOU COME TO EVERY SINGLE GAME FOR NOW ON THANKS.”

With Sunday’s victory, the Predators evened the series (2-2). Game 5 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in Carolina. If needed, Game 6 will be played at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

And everyone will be waiting for Lewan to once again give the Predators -- and the crowd -- some extra juice.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan hypes the crowd during the second period in game four of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena.
