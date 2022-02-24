Skip to main content
Titans' 2017 Third-Round Pick Selected in USFL Draft
Player(s)
Taywan Taylor, Dalyn Dawkins, LaDarius Wiley, Nico Falah
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Titans' 2017 Third-Round Pick Selected in USFL Draft

Taywan Taylor last played an NFL regular-season game in 2020 and has not caught a pass since 2020.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services,

Taywan Taylor last played an NFL regular-season game in 2020 and has not caught a pass since 2020.

Taywan Taylor was chosen in the same area of the 2017 NFL Draft as Cooper Kupp.

To say their careers have gone in different directions is an understatement.

Kupp, the 69th overall selection that year, is basking in the glow of a Super Bowl MVP performance that lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a championship a little less than two weeks ago. That followed a regular season performance that led to his being named Offensive Player of the Year and his first Pro Bowl selection.

Taylor, taken by the Tennessee Titans three spots later, hopes to use to rebooted spring football league to re-start his career.

The New Orleans Breakers selected Taylor in the 16th round of the USFL Draft on Wednesday. That made him the 30th wide receiver taken in a draft that focused on specific positions with each round. For example, wide receivers were limited to Rounds 13-17.

Others with ties to the Titans who were selected Wednesday include safety Ladarius Wiley (19th round, Philadelphia Stars), center Nico Falah (20th round, Pittsburgh Maulers) and running back Dalyn Dawkins (27th round, Houston Gamblers). Tackle Paul Adams was among a quartet of players with Titans ties taken on Tuesday, when Rounds 1-12 were conducted.

For Taylor, the latest transaction is a far cry from five years earlier when the Titans made him the eighth wide receiver off the board. With 53 receptions for 697 yards and two touchdowns – all in two seasons with Tennessee (2017-18) – he has been the least productive of those eight.

Read More

A rundown of the career receiving numbers for the top eight wide receivers selected in the 2017 NFL Draft:

Player, teamRoundPickCatchesYardsTDs

Corey Davis, Tenn.

First

Fifth

241

3,343

15

Mike Williams, LAC

First

Seventh

227

3,662

26

John Ross, Cin.

First

Ninth

62

957

11

Zay Jones, Buff.

Second

37th

171

1,884

11

Curtis Samuel, Car.

Second

40th

191

2,114

14

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pitt

Second

62nd

323

3,855

26

Cooper Kupp, LAR

Third

69th

433

5,517

40

Taywan Taylor, Tenn.

Third

72nd

53

697

2

Among the wide receivers selected after Taylor that year were Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay and Josh Reynolds, who the Titans signed as a free agent last offseason. Another, Josh Malone (128th overall), signed with Tennessee on Tuesday.

Taylor’s best season was 2018, when he was third on the team with 37 receptions and second with 466 receiving yards.

The Titans traded him to the Cleveland Browns at the end of the 2019 preseason, and in two seasons with that franchise he appeared in six games without a reception. His last NFL game was Nov. 29, 2020. He spent time with the Houston Texans last preseason.

Dawkins was the Titans’ leading rusher of the 2019 preseason and made the season-opening roster that year. He ultimately appeared in just two games.

Falah signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He never has appeared in an NFL regular season game.

Wiley spent a brief time with the Titans during the 2019 offseason.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) warms up before the preseason game at Soldier Field Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Chicago, Ill.
News

Titans' 2017 Third-Round Pick Selected in USFL Draft

By David Boclair
34 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates a sack during the first quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Weighing Landry's Worth Not as Easy as You Might Think

By John Glennon
1 hour ago
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Justin Lawler (53) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University.
GM Report

Titans Sign OLB With Lengthy Injury History

By David Boclair
2 hours ago
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Paul Adams (73) walks off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Tackle With Titans Ties Taken in USFL Draft

By David Boclair
20 hours ago
New York Jets wide receiver Josh Malone (83) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
GM Report

Veteran Wide Receiver Comes Home

By John Glennon
Feb 22, 2022
Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) scores against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
News

Glennon's Titans Mock: Version 1.0

By John Glennon
Feb 21, 2022
Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullocks (14) watches the ball after he kicked the game winning field goal with nine seconds on the clock against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Special Teams?

By David Boclair
Feb 21, 2022
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
News

Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Defense?

By David Boclair
Feb 21, 2022