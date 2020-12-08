NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Defensive Lineman Suspended for One Game

The NFL disciplined undrafted rookie Teair Tart for an incident in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.
NASHVILLE – Teair Tart earned the first penalty of his NFL career Sunday. A day later, he was disciplined by the league office for the first time.

The two are not related.

The NFL has suspended the Tennessee Titans’ rookie defensive lineman because he stepped on an opposing player during Sunday’s 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium. Tart will miss the next game, Sunday at Jacksonville.

Tart has three days to appeal the decision.

The incident took place midway through the second quarter. The Browns called a run to the left side, and Tart crashed into the backfield on the right. As the 6-foot-2, 304-pounder turned to pursue running back Kareem Hunt up the field, he stepped on the right leg of a Cleveland offensive lineman, who was down on the turf.

No penalty was called on the play, a two-yard gain for Cleveland.

With seconds to go in the first quarter, however, on a third-and-goal from the 2, Tart was drawn offside, which gave the Browns an extra yard. They scored their second touchdown and took a 17-0 lead on the next play.

“I'm sure (Tart) wanted to try to make a play on third-and-two with the clock running at the end of the quarter,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “Pretty good indication that they were going to try to hard count and get us to jump, and if not, take it to the quarter.

“He’s a young player, played a few games. He's done some good things and I know that Teair will continue to improve.”

Tart, undrafted out of Florida International, played 22 snaps on defense (plus seven on special teams) against the Browns but was not credited with a tackle.

It was his fifth consecutive game played since he made his NFL debut Nov. 8 against Chicago. He has registered two tackles, two quarterback pressures and one pass defensed.

Now, he will have to sit out a game.

