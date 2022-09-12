Skip to main content

An Encouraging Start for Burks

The first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft did not put up big receiving numbers but performed well in a number of different areas.

NASHVILLE – Halfway through the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Treylon Burks flashed across the middle of the field, snatched Ryan Tannehill’s pass out of the air and headed upfield for a 27-yard gain.

The rookie wide receiver’s explosive play not only pulled the Tennessee Titans out of a first-and-18 hole, but eventually led the team to a go-ahead touchdown.

It was a glimpse of what the Titans saw in Burks that led them to select him with the 18th overall pick in this year's draft, moments after trading away Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. In fact, it was the kind of play Brown made plenty of times in his three seasons here.

The question now: Was Burks’ opening-day performance impressive enough that we’ll soon see larger doses of him?

He made an impact while playing just 24 snaps in the loss to the Giants, catching three passes for 55 yards. In comparison, Robert Woods played 46 snaps, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 44 and Kyle Philips 31. Woods and Westbrook-Ikhine were only targeted a combined four times, catching two passes.

“Our young guys played good,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “Treylon caught the ball well. He blocked. We’ll start seeing if maybe he can make someone miss in the open field instead of trying to run them over.”

That’s a decent chunk of praise from Vrabel, considering his general hesitance to compliment rookies.

A couple of Next Gen Stats offer an even more encouraging look at Burks’ debut performance – even if it was a small sample size.

• Burks averaged 11 yards after the catch on his three receptions, tops in the NFL prior to Monday’s game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

• Burks also provided a tempting target for Tannehill, as he averaged 4.9 yards of separation on the passes thrown in his direction, second-best in Week 1 behind only San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel (5.0 yards).

• Pro Football Focus also noted that Burks’ average depth of target was 19 yards, a welcome sign for a team looking for more explosive plays this season.

The overall numbers would have looked even better had he been able to come down with a long pass at the end of the first quarter. The rookie had created separation behind the Giants’ defense, but seemed to slow just a bit with the ball in the air – and eventually became tangled up with defensive back Aaron Robinson.

“We’re going to continue to work with Treylon about continuing to run and continuing his speed down the field as he’s trying to locate the ball,” Vrabel said. “I think that came up … I just hope he continues to develop to catch the ball and find ways to help us.”

One sure way a wide receiver can earn more snaps for Vrabel is by blocking well in the run game.

Burks was used as a run blocker on 10 of his 24 snaps against the Giants, per PFF, posting a strong 76.8 grade.

Vrabel even praised Burks’ work as a blocker on kick returns, despite the fact Burks was flagged for a holding penalty that negated Trenton Cannon’s 52-yard return in the third quarter.

“I think he did some things really well,” Vrabel said of Burks. “He had some things he needs to get corrected. But when we asked him to block, he went in there and he was willing.

“(We’ve) talked about his efforts on the kickoff return and how much those coaches wanted him in that phase. Now, he got a holding penalty, but it was also against probably their best special-teams player. He stood in there and he didn’t back down. He didn’t flinch. He got set, hit him, tried to block him and just got a tug.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and head coach Mike Vrabel during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Quotebook: Postgame Reaction from Players, Coaches

By David Boclair
Simmons,Jeffery-TartCelebration
Game Day

Fact or Fiction: Finding Truth in Loss to Giants

By David Boclair
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) pulls in a touchdown catch under pressure from Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Five Takeaways From Week 1 Defeat

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans place kicker Randy Bullock (14) and New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) react after Bullock missed a field goal in the fourth quarter of the season opener at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. New York beat Tennessee 21-20.
Game Day

Fast Start Wasted in Loss to Giants

By David Boclair
A Tennessee Titans helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Game Day

Titans-Giants Inactives

By David Boclair
Wide receiver Josh Gordon in the Tennessee Titans' locker room at St. Thomas Sports Park.
News

Gordon's Debut Will Wait at Least a Week

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans linebacker Joe Jones (42) prepares to take the field before a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Two From Practice Squad Elevated for Opener

By David Boclair
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks before practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

Quotebook: Giants Players, Coaches Talk Titans

By David Boclair