Skip to main content
Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat

In four seasons under coach Mike Vrabel, they are an NFL-best 8-0 with additional rest – and typically have won by a wide margin.

NASHVILLE – Give Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans a little extra preparation for a regular-season game and they will produce a win – a decisive win in almost every case.

That’s been the pattern so far, anyway.

It’s encouraging news for the Titans as they come off their bye week and prepare for a Sunday showdown against Indianapolis, with first place in the AFC South on the line.

Since Vrabel was hired in 2018, the Titans are the NFL’s only undefeated team (8-0) in regular-season games with nine or more rest days in between games.

What’s even more impressive is that they have outscored opponents 237-87 in those contests, which averages to a score of 30-11. Only one opponent – the Baltimore Ravens, in a 30-24 overtime game in 2020 – has managed to come within one score of the Titans.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans' results in games following an extended break (2018-2021): 

DateOpponentResult

Nov. 5, 2018

at Dallas

W 28-14

Dec. 16, 2018

at N.Y. Giants

W 17-0

Sept. 29, 2019

at Atlanta

W 24-10

Nov. 24, 2019

vs. Jacksonville

W 42-20

Oct. 13, 2020

vs. Buffalo

W 42-16

Nov. 22, 2020

at Baltimore

W 30-24 (OT)

Dec. 12, 2021

vs. Jacksonville

W 20-0

Jan. 1, 2022

vs. Miami

W 34-3

Why has Tennessee – which last played Oct. 10 against Washington – been so successful in such instances?

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons says it always begins with the first practice following the off weekend, a test he feels the team passed again this past Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don’t know what the record of the other teams is, but they may come back and just be lackadaisical and everything,” Simmons said. “But we came back Monday and had a hell of a day. Our Monday practice was one of our best practices of the year.

“Everyone had the right mindset coming out. I think that’s what (Vrabel) pushes around here, especially coming off the bye week. Because he said it more than one time: `The bye week is over with, so it’s back to work.’”

Safety Kevin Byard theorized that when the Titans are at their best, they play an especially physical, aggressive style, one that benefits from some extra time between games.

“The effort and the finish that we play with … when guys get some rest, they’re able to come back and fly around,” Byard said. “That’s usually something you see after the bye week – guys are just flying all around the field. So, we expect to be doing that on Sunday.”

The mental boost of a long break can’t be ignored either.

Using some of that extra time for added self-evaluation or opponent preparation is vital.

“It’s a big self-scout time for us,” Byard added. “So whether it’s simplifying things or doing more, everybody is kind of looking at themselves and holding ourselves accountable.”

Added Simmons: “The main thing is just attention to detail. Details and communication is what we harp on around here, if it’s coming off a Thursday night game (or a bye weekend). When you come off a weekend like that, everyone has to be locked in and (focused on details), and of course the energy, too.”

Something’s clearly working for the Titans. Last season, they shut out Jacksonville 20-0 and whipped Miami 34-3 in their two long-rest games.

Will the Colts be the next team to feel the sting of a more energized, more prepared Titans team?

“I hope all those things go into it – the rest, the extra preparation, coming back rejuvenated a little bit,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “Our guys have done a good job so far this week of coming back ready to go. Had a great practice Monday, good energy. Guys were flying around on offense and defense. We got a lot out of that practice.”

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Benefits of a Break

By David Boclair
Trainers attend to Tennessee Titans running back Trenton Cannon (23) after he was injured during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

Titans Lead the League in Injured Reserve

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Walker's Road to Retirement Began with 2018 Injury

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) takes the stage during the teams uniform reveal event held at Broadway and 1st Avenue in Nashville April 4, 2018.
News

Walker: 'Second-Best' Among Titans TEs

By David Boclair
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) is pressured by cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and cornerback Gregory Junior (34) during day 7 of the Jaguars Training Camp Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
GM Report

Rookie DB Taken from Division Rival

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up before facing the New York Giants during their season opener at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Dupree 'Back in the Mix' After Bye

By John Glennon
A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium.
News

Development Plan for New Stadium Finalized

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Another Big-Name Receiver Flames Out

By David Boclair