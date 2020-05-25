AllTitans
Several Titans Pedal Through COVID Lockdown

Mike Hogan

With most state-of-the-art team facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes in the NFL and other professional leagues have had to come up with their own ways to stay in five-star shape.

Peloton, an indoor bicycle with WiFi and a 22-inch screen that streams live and on-demand workouts, has been one option for athletes at home.

In fact, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, who originally bought it for his wife, called the rigged-out stationary bike the best investment he’s made in the last year.

The ball-hawking safety, who intercepted five passes in 2019, said like every other year, he began his offseason work with his personal trainer. But when the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, he had to make adjustments. Peloton was one of them.

“I’ve been using it [Peloton] all the time,” Byard said. “I know it’s been on backorder. A lot of guys have been hitting me up saying, ‘I can’t get one, it’s been on backorder since February, since March.’ So, I’m glad I have one.”

Titans center Ben Jones, who played 15 games last season, has also been utilizing Peloton for at-home workouts.

“I have a Peloton bike that I use a couple times a week,” he said. “Bought a sled that I’m able to use in the yard. Running sprints on the driveway, through the neighborhood.”

In addition to throwing bullpen sessions in his backyard in Dallas, Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Alex Young has been using Peloton.

“I bought some stuff online before it got crazy with online orders,” Young, who made his MLB debut in 2019, said. “I bought a Peloton the day I got back here. I am excited to use that.”

Both the NFL and MLB have made small steps toward reopening training facilitates in recent weeks, but until a final decision is made, players will continue to do whatever possible to get workouts in.

“Mainly it’s just trying to be innovative with how to run, because you don’t have a field like you normally have,” Jones said.

