AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

The Day The Titans Tried to Play Keep-Away With Peyton Manning

David Boclair

Peyton Manning week at SI is in full swing, and AllTitans continues to do its part to contribute to the festivities. Today, a look at the 2004 contest in which the Tennessee Titans, decimated by injuries in the secondary, attempted three onside kicks in one quarter.

NASHVILLE – Peyton Manning and his Indianapolis Colts receivers were going through their regular pre-game routine. They worked their route tree with typical timing and precision.

That’s when it happened. A short time earlier, the Tennessee Titans had determined that their best cornerback, Samari Rolle, was unable to play because of an injury.

“So, he came walking out on the field with street clothes on,” Dave McGinnis, then the Titans linebackers coach, said. “And when Manning looked over there and saw that Samari wasn’t playing, they just quit the pre-game warmup and went in.”

Presumably, they figured they needed to save their energy for the number of times they were about to go up and down the field.

It was Dec. 5, 2004, and Tennessee already was on its third starter of the season at strong safety and its second at free safety. Their best backup cornerback was not available either to play in Rolle’s place.

Coach Jeff Fisher and his staff, however, had prepared for the worst. He discussed his idea with his coaches early in the week, presented the plan to the team that Wednesday and sought assurance that everyone was on board. All insisted they were.

So, it was decided: The Titans would onside kick every opportunity they got.

“The reaction was, ‘Hell, yeah. Let’s do it.’ So, we did,” McGinnis, now color analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts, said. “Look, we were struggling with that [secondary] group. We knew it was going to be a scoring fest. … (Fisher) said we’re going to do everything we can to win this game.”

Three times in the first 11 minutes-plus the Titans scored. And – just as their coach promised – three times they tried an onside kick.

The first came 4:23 into the contest after Tennessee took a 7-3 lead on Drew Bennett’s 48-yard touchdown reception.

The Titans recovered, which led to a Gary Anderson field goal 2:29 later – and another onside attempt. That one went out of bounds, and the Colts responded with a game-tying touchdown.

Another Bennett touchdown catch – this one from 28 yards – made it 17-10 with 3:54 to play in the opening quarter. It also prompted an onside kick. Tennessee recovered that one but failed to convert it into points.

It was the responsibility of special teams coach Alan Lowery to come up with as many onside kick options as possible. Those early results were promising.

“Back then, you could do a lot of things because there was no rule about the number of people on each side of the ball,” McGinnis said. “Alan Lowery was one of the best special teams coaches ever to come down the pipe. He said, ‘Oh, I have things we can do.’”

He never got any farther down his list.

The first period ended with Bennett’s third touchdown reception and the Titans ahead 24-17. They opened the second quarter with a traditional kickoff and from there did everything they could not to punt. Three straight possessions in the second and third quarters (not counting a kneel down at the end of the half) ended with failed fourth-down attempts.

Indianapolis ultimately won 51-24. Manning threw for 425 yards on 25 completions, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. For his career, that performance ranked seventh in passing yards and in yards per attempt (12.9). It was his 12th game – in as many tries – that season with multiple touchdown passes.

“It was working for a while,” McGinnis said.

Related content:

Albert Breer recalls Peyton Manning’s free agency from a reporter’s perspective

Remembering Peyton Manning’s MNF Comeback that got him going in Denver

Manning’s commercials were almost as good as his game

Podcast: How Peyton made his way to Denver

Inside Peyton Manning’s 2012 free agent decision

Manning had the Titans – and the rest of the AFC South – on the run

Manning’s decision to sign with Denver was the domino that sent the Titans tumbling

Peyton Manning the most dominant QB in fantasy football history

Peyton Manning’s new bourbon is ‘so legit’

From the SI Vault: Putting Peyton in his place – the Gators keep beating Manning

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brown's Offseason A Tale of Diapers, Jerseys

Titans wide receiver has held his newborn daughter for the first time and reached out to fans in a meaningful way.

Mike Hogan

Robinson Climbed Career Ladder Without NFL's Help

Rule change approved Tuesday means others won't have to stand up for themselves as Titans general manager once did with New England.

David Boclair

Manning Had Titans, Rest of the AFC South on the Run

For three straight years, the AFC South produced the NFL's rushing champion as division rivals tried to keep the ball out of Colts quarterback's hands.

David Boclair

Hall of Famer Says Titans Best Equipped to Challenge Chiefs

LaDainian Tomlinson sees Tennessee as the AFC team with the best chance to unseat the champs.

Mike Hogan

Infectious Disease Expert On How NFL Can Safely Play Season

Dr. William Schaffner says players will have to go to great lengths off the field to stay on the field.

Mike Hogan

The Play That Took Rashaan Evans' Breath Away -- Literally

Tennessee Titans linebacker's fumble return against Chiefs 'the most exhausted that I've ever been.'

David Boclair

Manning’s Decision was Domino That Sent Titans Tumbling

Coaches got fired, the quarterback carousel spun and the team lost a lot of games after the free agent quarterback chose Denver.

David Boclair

Humphries Reflects on Long Wait For Playoff Debut

Ankle injury kept wide receiver on the sideline for the Tennessee Titans' two postseason victories

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Evans' Education Included Study of Titans' Scheme

Third-round draft pick arrives with more than just a passing knowledge of the offense

Mike Hogan

Plotting A Path To The Playoffs

Five things last season's AFC runners-up can do in 2020 to help them stay on course

David Boclair