Wednesday Injury Report: Ben Jones Back at His Spot

NASHVILLE – Two games without Ben Jones is a long stretch. The longest any team has endured, in fact.

It does not look as if the Tennessee Titans will have to go through a third.

Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, according to the first official injury report of the week, and appeared well on his way to returning to the lineup Sunday at Philadelphia after having missed the previous two games because of a concussion. Coach Mike Vrabel said last Friday that he expected the veteran center to clear the official NFL concussion protocol that day, but Jones was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals nonetheless.

An 11th-year veteran (four with Houston, seven with Tennessee), Jones had missed one game in his NFL career before this latest injury. An earlier concussion sidelined him briefly in 2019 and ended his streaks of 120 straight games played and 88 straight starts.

Without Jones, left guard Aaron Brewer started at center, and Dillon Radunz stepped in at left guard. The Titans had their two best passing games of the season as quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 73 percent of his passes for 628 yards. He was sacked just four times.

Brewer, undrafted out of Texas State in 2020, was a regular fill-in on the offensive line during his first two seasons before he earned a starting job this year. Before Jones’ injury, Brewer had started 15 games in his career, 12 at left guard and three at right guard.

“Brew did a really good job,” Tannehill, full participant in his own right despite continuing issues with an ankle injury, said. “Communication is always a big deal. We always want to make sure we’re on the same page, and [I] tried to help him a few times throughout the game.

“I’m really happy with how he’s played the past couple weeks up front. Doing a really good job of setting the tone, executing, getting the table set offensively.”

No doubt, he will be even happier to have Jones back at that spot.

Here is the complete Titans-Eagles injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), DB Elijah Molden (groin) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: WR Cody Hollister (neck). Full participation: K Randy Bullock (right calf), C Ben Jones (concussion) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA

Did not practice: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney). Limited participation: LB Patrick Johnson (ankle), WR Zach Pascal (groin) and WR DeVonta Smith (groin). Full participation: none.