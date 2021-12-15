Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Wednesday Injury Report: Long's Lengthy Absence Continues
    Player(s)
    David Long Jr., Tory Carter, Dane Cruikshank, Janoris Jenkins, Larrell Murchison, Rodger Saffold, Teair Tart, Harold Landry III, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden, T.J. Watt

    The inside linebacker remains sidelined by a hamstring issue that has cost him his place as the team's leading tackler.
    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – David Long’s time atop the Tennessee Titans’ list of leading tacklers has ended. His time on the injury report has not.

    Long was one of seven Titans players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as preparations began for Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    The third-year-inside linebacker has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, and the early indication is that he will make it five straight. Even with that extended absence, his 66 tackles are second to Kevin Byard’s 69, including five in Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville.

    Long has not practiced since he sustained the injury Nov. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.

    He averaged better than eight tackles in the eight games he has played this season and led the defense or tied for the team lead in tackles five times. Byard was the leading tackler in one of the last four contests.

    The Titans claimed Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans last week. The NFL’s leader in tackles in 2020, he practiced with Tennessee for the first time on Wednesday and likely will be ready to help fill in for Long going forward.

    The complete Titans-Steelers injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (ankle), S Dane Cruikshank (illness), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), ILB David Long (hamstring), DL Larrell Murchison (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Limited participation: OLB Harold Landry (hamstring).

    PITTSBURGH

    Did not practice: DE Montravuis Adams (illness), CB Joe Haden (foot) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder). Limited participation: LB Alex Highsmith (quad), TE Kevin Rader (hip), LB Robert Spillane (knee) and LB T.J. Watt (groin). Full participation: DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and DT Carlos Davis (knee). 

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) leaves the field after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
