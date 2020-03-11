AllTitans
Steve McNair Named to College Football Hall of Fame

David Boclair

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair is one of 19 named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Wednesday.

McNair set a bevy of FCS passing records in four years at Alcorn State and was named the 1994 Walter Payton Award winner as the best player in the FCS and the 1994 Eddie Robinson Award as the best player at an HBCU program. He also was the only four-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

He is one of 17 players and two coaches named to this year’s class and the first from Alcorn State ever selected for induction. The group will be formally added to the Hall of Fame at a Dec. 8 ceremony in New York City.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class," Archie Manning, the National Football Foundation chairman, said in a release. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

The Houston Oilers selected McNair with the third overall pick in 1995, two years before the franchise’s move to Nashville and four years before it was rebranded as the Titans.

In a 13-year NFL career, he was a three-time Pro Bowler (all with Tennessee) and shared the NFL’s 2003 Most Valuable Player award with Peyton Manning. The franchise retired his No. 9 last September, and he was inducted into the Titans/Oilers Hall of Fame on Oct. 27, 2008 along with teammates Eddie George and Frank Wycheck.

With a record of 76-55, McNair is the winningest quarterback in franchise history and he was the starting quarterback in the franchise’s only Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIV).

He already is a member of the SWAC, Black College Football, State of Mississippi Sports and Tennessee Sports Halls of Fame.

McNair will be a posthumous inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame. He was murdered July 4, 1999 in a downtown Nashville residence.

