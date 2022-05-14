Skip to main content

Jackson Brings 'Star' Qualities to NFL

The rookie defensive back, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved his versatility during his final season at the University of Tennessee.

NASHVILLE – Safety Theo Jackson took his first steps toward a potential NFL career over the weekend.

The fact he’s already been a Star should only help his cause.

In Jackson’s fifth and final year at the University of Tennessee, new defensive coordinator Tim Banks implemented a 4-2-5 scheme that consisted of two defensive tackles, two defensive ends, two linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

The 11th defensive position was called the Star, and it was a hybrid combination of everything but defensive line.

“You’re really a safety, a corner and a linebacker in that scheme, so you’ve really just got to be tough, got to be smart and fast,” Jackson said Saturday at the Tennessee Titans' rookie orientation. “So it’s really just … you’ve got to be a ballplayer.”

The role turned out to be perfect for the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Jackson, a Nashville native and Overton High graduate who exploded statistically in his final season with the Vols.

Playing all over the defense, Jackson – who’d started a combined 12 games in his first four seasons – started 12 in 2021, stuffing the stat sheet with career highs of 78 tackles, nine tackles for loss (tied for first among SEC defensive backs) and 12 pass break-ups (second in the SEC).

What made him such a good fit at the Star spot?

“I already had the size,” Jackson said. “That kind of took care of itself. And then I added the speed, so being smart and knowing what’s coming and who I’m going against, that kind of helped me out.”

Those were some of the qualities the Titans found so appealing in Jackson, as the team was looking to replace Dane Cruikshank, a jack-of-all-trades defensive back who was often asked to cover opponents’ tight ends. That role will come with plenty of challenges this year, considering the Titans are scheduled to see tight ends like Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, Las Vegas’ Darren Waller, Dallas’s Dalton Schultz, Buffalo’s Dawson Knox and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert among others.

“It don’t really matter to me,” Jackson said. “That’s just the DB inside of me. I don’t really care who I’m going against. It’s me versus him, so I’m going to do my technique, he’s going to do his. (We’re) really just out here playing ball.”

In addition to Jackson’s play for the Vols last season, his performance at the Titans’ local Pro Day on April 8 impressed his hometown franchise.

On an uncharacteristically cold and rainy day, Jackson still brought the energy.

“I enjoyed meeting him when he came for the local day … just liked his attitude,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “It was really cool to be able to see him here for that day and visit with him, watch him work out. It wasn’t like he was averse to working out. He came and worked out in the rain.”

Said Jackson: “Oh, I don’t care what kind of weather it is. Good work is good work anywhere, so that’s just the mentality that I have. If I can’t go, I can’t go. But if I can, I will.”

Jackson said he left the workout that day thinking he’d made a good impression on the Titans, but knew he had to play a waiting game. He was grateful when he got the phone call on April 30, just before the Titans selected him in the sixth round – 204th overall.

In his second day of rookie minicamp, Jackson produced the practice’s most memorable moment, stepping in front of a Malik Willis pass and making the session’s only interception. He came very close to a second pick as well, just a fraction of a second too late breaking on a Willis pass to Treylon Burks over the middle.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised Jackson is already flashing among his fellow rookies.

The man has, after all, already been a Star.

