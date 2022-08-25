Kern Focused on Precision in Quest to Keep Job

NASHVILLE – An avid golfer and a one-handicap, Brett Kern recently drew a reference to the links when describing the state of his football game.

The 36 year-old Tennessee Titans punter, readying for his 15th NFL season, knows he may not have the cannon-like leg of rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse. But Kern has long been one of the league’s best at pinning opponents deep with his directional touch, a vital skill he still appears to have.

What might that sound like in golf lingo?

“I was joking with (long snapper Morgan Cox) a couple days ago, and I said that I can’t Rory McIlroy it off the tee anymore, but I still feel like I can hit a bunch of fairways,” Kern said. “The short game is still kind of like a Jordan Spieth thing. … So as long as I’m out there confident in my line and my spots – where I want to put it – then I’m in pretty good shape.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Kern is in the midst of a significant roster battle, the likes of which he’s seldom experienced during his previous 13 years with the Titans.

Stonehouse showed an impressive leg last season at Colorado State, averaging 50.9 yards per punt on 58 attempts, the second-best figure in the nation. He totaled 32 punts over 50 yards in 2021, including an 81-yard monster against Vanderbilt.

On Stonehouse’s first attempt last Saturday against Tampa Bay, he crushed a 68-yard bomb that went through the end zone.

The rookie also was the holder for kicker Randy Bullock in last Saturday’s preseason game against Tampa Bay, a clear indication the Titans are giving him an opportunity win the job.

“Stoney’s been doing a great job,” Kern said. “He’s punting great. He’s a great kid. It’s been fun just to be around him. It’s been good competition. It’s made me better and I think he would probably say the same thing.”

But don’t interpret those remarks as Kern stepping aside for the youngster.

He’s doing no such thing.

In fact, Kern says he feels much better about his punting throughout training camp than he did in 2021, when he missed three games – two because of a groin injury and one because of COVID-19. The Grand Island, New York, native posted his lowest gross average (44.8 yards) and net average (40.4 yards) since 2016, prompting coach Mike Vrabel to say at season’s end that the team’s punting had not been good enough.

“I think last year was a struggle for me,” Kern said. “I just kind of had a lot of stuff throughout the year body-wise.

“I kind of want to prove more than anything that last year was a fluke. So I changed a bunch of things and I’m feeling a lot better this year. I feel like I’m hitting it better, feel like I’m back to kind of where I’m comfortable with how I’m hitting the ball. So that’s a plus for me.”

What did Kern adjust following the 2021 season?

“I started watching a little bit of older film, kind of comparing it to last year and just some little things, very small things that I wasn’t doing correctly, which is obviously enough in punting to make things go not how I wanted to go, and not to my expectations,” Kern said. “But yeah, most importantly, I think my body is feeling great. I feel like I’m hitting it pretty well.”

In a small sample size of five preseason punts, Kern’s numbers have been better than they were in 2021. His gross average is 49.6 yards, nearly three yards better than last year, and his net average of 44.2 yards is almost four yards better than 2021.

The key to Kern holding on to his roster spot, however, may come down to how well he maintains the ability to pin opponents inside their 20-yard line – and to avoid touchbacks. That touch has served Kern exceptionally well over the years, as he’s totaled just six touchbacks – combined – over the past three seasons.

He’s placed four of his five punts inside the 20 during the preseason, and hasn’t had a single touchback. Meanwhile, Stonehouse has placed three of six punts inside the 20, and has had three of the six go for touchbacks – tied for the most in the NFL.

“I think it’s definitely been (my focus) kind of this whole offseason,” Stonehouse said. “Not just right now, but I’ve been working on it ever since I got out of CSU. I’ve kind of been honed in on some of those other different types of punts. Hopefully I can start bringing those out into the game.”

Still, the touchback numbers are a big reason why Kern actually has a better net average than Stonehouse – 44.2 yards to 41 yards – through the two preseason contests.

“I feel great and most importantly to me, I feel like I’m still able to go out there and hit my spots, put the ball where I want to put it, have the control I need,” Kern said. “That’s the most important thing for me.”