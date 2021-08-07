Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search
One Contender Out of Wide Receiver Battle

One Contender Out of Wide Receiver Battle

Cody Hollister, who appeared in seven games over the past two seasons, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cody Hollister, who appeared in seven games over the past two seasons, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

NASHVILLE – Attrition is now a factor in the battle for roster spots behind the Tennessee Titans’ top wide receivers.

Cody Hollister was placed on injured reserve Saturday, one day after he was injured during practice and taken from the field on a cart. The 27-year-old was one of 13 wide receivers on the 90-man camp roster and one of eight with at least some degree of NFL experience.

In a corresponding move, the Titans signed offensive lineman Jordan Roos, who spent two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2018-19) and failed to stick last year in brief stints with Las Vegas and New England.

Hollister has existed on the fringe of Tennessee’s roster for the past two seasons but has done enough to always stick around in some capacity. He has spent the majority of his time with the franchise on the practice squad but has appeared in seven just contests.

Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2017, he made his NFL debut Nov. 10, 2019 against Kansas City. Two games later against Indianapolis he played two snaps on offense and caught two passes for 13 yards. In 2020, he appeared in two games and caught one pass for 12 yards (vs. Buffalo).

Before the Titans signed him, Hollister spent two seasons with the Patriots (2017-18), the second on injured reserve with a non-football injury.

This year he was in the mix among a deep group of players that includes veterans Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Fred Brown as well as rookies Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath for spots behind A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds.

The number of available spots for those players is limited. Now, there is one fewer contender.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cody Hollister (16) speeds past defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

One Contender Out of Wide Receiver Battle

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) waits for the next drill during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Derrick Henry Doing Double Duty During Camp

Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) smiles as he waits for the next drill during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel, Others Address Titans' Addition of QB Matt Barkley

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) shares a laugh with teammates as he warms up during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Dupree Passes Physical, Cleared to Practice

A Tennessee Titans helmet sits in the grass during stretching time at training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Titans Near Bottom of Forbes List of NFL Franchise Values

Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver fights through a block by Jets Brent Qvale.
GM Report

More Reinforcements Added to Offensive Line

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Woodside Gets a New Challenger for Backup QB

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) pulls in a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 4

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) stretches with teammates during training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Titans to be Conservative with Injured Julio