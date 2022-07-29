Landry's Next Step? Be Better Going Backward

NASHVILLE – He wreaks terror off the edge, sacking quarterbacks and dropping ballcarriers in the backfield.

Harold Landry did that well enough last year – piling up 49 quarterback pressures, 12 sacks and 14 tackles for loss – to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl and a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

But the Tennessee Titans outside linebacker always looks for ways to get better.

One area Landry wants to make strides in 2022? His pass coverage.

“I would say (I’m working on) all facets,” Landry said. “I’m trying to make more of an impact when I’m out in coverage, but I’m also trying to be more consistent winning one-on-ones when the opportunity presents itself.”

To be clear, covering pass-catchers isn’t something the Titans often ask of Landry, whose talents are much more suited to chasing quarterbacks.

In 2021, for instance, Landry rushed the quarterback on 569 of his defensive snaps, defended the run on 325 snaps and was involved in pass coverage on only 149 snaps.

But opponents did find a high degree of success when they threw in Landry’s direction last season.

Quarterbacks completed 18 of 19 passes for 143 yards when targeting Landry in all 2021 games (including the playoff loss), throwing two touchdowns and posting a quarterback rating of 133.1, per Pro Football Focus.

Those stats might be a touch misleading. Landry only allowed six receptions over 10 yards and none longer than 22 yards last season.

Still, he acknowledges he’s still learning when it comes to coverage, which is something he did very little of at Boston College.

“I would say it’s something I had to learn over the course of my career,” Landry said. “I didn’t really do it much in college. But working with our coaches throughout my career here, I feel like I’ve taken a step every single year -- try to take another step this year.”

Is it unusual, Landry was asked Friday, for an edge rusher to take his first couple of steps backward into coverage – as opposed to charging after the quarterback?

“It was a couple years ago,” the second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft said. “But now it’s like … That’s kind of the expectation, you know what I’m saying? If I pride myself in being versatile, that’s something I’ve got to be able to do.”

Landry said he counts versatility, productivity and consistency among the assets on which he most prides himself. Those traits have been in evidence during a four-year career that’s seen Landry play in 64 of 65 regular-season games, post at least 4.5 sacks each year, and line up all across the Titans’ front seven.

Another asset? Landry’s willingness to learn, which is likely to help him shore up his coverage game.

“I can always improve,” Landry said. “There’s plenty of improvement I can make. That’s the exciting part.

“I’m able to go out there and be productive, but still with areas to improve in. That’s exciting for me, and that’s why I’m excited to come out here every day and work on those things I need to work on.”