Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 15

Miller Forristall has a memorable moment; Dillon Radunz did exactly ease into the preseason and more.

NASHVILLE – It is just a short drive – about 43 miles – from his hometown of Cartersville, Georgia to downtown Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Miller Forristall caught a touchdown pass Friday in his first NFL game of any kind. The rookie tight end capped the scoring in the Tennessee Titans’ 23-3 victory in their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons with a 12-yard, fourth-quarter reception.

From his perspective, it took a long time for the ball to get to him.

“It felt like the ball was in the air for like 10 minutes,” Forristall said Sunday. “But that was awesome. It was really cool, where I grew up to catch a touchdown, and celebrate with my teammates. It was a really cool experience. I will cherish that one for a while.”

Undrafted out of Alabama, Forristall is a longshot to make the roster, particularly since there are three established NFL players ahead of him in Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and Luke Stocker. Franchise officials have looked at several other veterans since the start of camp, the latest being Deon Yelder, who was signed Sunday.

Against the Falcons, though, Forristall was second among the seven Titans tight ends in playing time, and his three receptions (for 12 yards) were second on the team to wide receiver Mason Kinsey. He was the only player on either team with multiple receptions and a touchdown.

So, it seems fair to say that he is doing what he can to earn a spot.

“I think it’s tough for everybody,” he said. “Everyone’s got their own struggles they go through, whether that be scheduling or conditioning and physicality. And everybody has their own steps they have to take to go through. So, I think it’s hard for everybody, and that doesn’t exclude me.”

Counting his blessings: Second-round draft pick Dillon Radunz played more than most in the game against Atlanta. The offensive lineman started at right guard, moved to right tackle and ultimately played 50 snaps on offense and six more on special teams.

The only member of the Titans who saw more action on offense or defense was Chandon Herring, an undrafted rookie offensive lineman out of Brigham Young.

It was a head-first dive into professional football for Radunz, whose only game action since the end of the 2019 season was one game for his college, North Dakota State before the season was halted, and his time at the Senior Bowl.

“It was fun,” Radunz said. “I only played in two games the last two years. So, anytime I get to be out on that football field, I count as a blessing. And being on an NFL football field, that was a huge blessing. As the game went on, I definitely got more comfortable.”

Open practice: The only chance local fans have to see a Titans training camp practice is Monday, when the team goes to Nissan Stadium for an evening workout. The session will run from 5-7 p.m.

Ongoing construction and renovation of the team’s expanded executive offices and training facility has made it impossible for the team to host fans for this year’s training camp workouts.

“There will be some team periods, [and] all the stuff that we do here,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “The efficiency and urgency in the way we run practice I think is important, that there is a good flow to practice. I hope our players recognize that the way we practice is very similar to the games, and the situations that we cover in practice do in fact come up in the game.”

There is no cost to attend but tickets are required. Tickets may be claimed at www.TennesseeTitans.com/OpenPractice, where there is also information about free vaccines and a puppy adoption clinic that will run in conjunction with the workout.

The last word: “[We are] just trying to build our identity and come out fierce and violent. And just continue to hone in on being violent (defensive) linemen and disruptive (defensive) linemen, and learning from each other, looking at each other.” – second-year defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, on the mindset of the defensive line.