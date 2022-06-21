Skip to main content

Former Running Back Among Training Camp Staff Additions

Bishop Sankey will work with the scouting department as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.

Former running back Bishop Sankey is one of seven people, including two women, who will join the Tennessee Titans’ coaching, personnel and training staffs for training camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Sankey will work with the team as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow.

Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), TC Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Justin Hamilton (formerly of Virginia Tech) will join the staff via the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Hawkins is in her fourth year as a student assistant at Wisconsin. She has worked with special teams, tight ends and the offensive line. Hawkins, Taylor, Abbott and Hamilton all are or have been full-time position coaches in college football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, former Auburn volleyball player and current Belmont University graduate student Chesney McClellan will work in scouting and operations as an Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern.

A second-round pick (the first running back selected overall) by Tennessee in 2014, Sankey retired as a player last July after an attempt to play with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He played 29 games and rushed for 762 yards in his NFL career (all with the Titans), which also included time with New England, Kansas City and Minnesota. He last played in an NFL game in 2015.

He went to the CFL in 2019 but never played a game in that league.

The NFL created the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship in 2015 to create opportunities for former professional or college players to gain experience in all aspects of scouting during training camp. It was named in honor of former Pittsburgh Steelers personnel director Bill Nunn and former NFL player and front office executive John Wooten.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates after forcing and recovering a fumble during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium.
News

Defense Focused on Forcing More Fumbles

By John Glennon18 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon (49) returns a kick during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.
News

Titans Expect Big Things from New Kickoff Return Man

By David Boclair19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Cunningham a Productive Fit on Defense

By John GlennonJun 17, 2022
Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) races up the field during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Okonkwo Quickly Makes an Impression

By John GlennonJun 16, 2022
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) takes selfies with fans before the start of their game against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Byard Tops Ranking of NFL's Best Safeties

By David BoclairJun 16, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) waves to the fans at the end of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Center Stage+

Will Family Ties Split Up Simmons, Titans?

By David BoclairJun 15, 2022
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with is players during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans Maintain All is Well with Two First-Rounders

By John GlennonJun 15, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) during a press conference after losing the AFC Divisional playoff football game 19-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Five Players 'Unavailable' at Minicamp

By David BoclairJun 14, 2022