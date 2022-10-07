Skip to main content
Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Safety Amani Hooker, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and outside linebacker Bud Dupree won't play against the Washington Commanders. All three have missed time already this season.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be shorthanded Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Five members of that unit, including three starters, were ruled out Friday because of injuries. Two others are questionable. All of them are linebackers and defensive backs.

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) are each out for the for the second straight week. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) in unable to go for the second time in three weeks. Ola Adeniyi, one of Dupree’s primary backups will miss his third game in a row due to a neck issue. Also out is inside linebacker Joe Jones (knee)

Cornerback Caleb Farley and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. are among the three players the Titans list as questionable. Farley was added to the injury report Thursday because of a knee problem and did not practice Friday after having been a limited participant the previous day. Johnson was added Friday when he was unable to practice because of an illness.

The Titans (2-2) already have used 19 different starters on defense this season, which is the most in the NFL. Last week, Andrew Adams and Dylan Cole started for Hooker and Cunningham, respectively, and both are available again this week. Two weeks ago, Derrek Tuszka started in Dupree’s spot, but he has since been released.

“Whatever we’re defending, whatever is called, [it is] making sure 11 guys know how to execute it together as one unit,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “I think that’s the biggest thing we have to work on week in, week out … making sure we’re putting an emphasis on that throughout the week.”

The complete Titans-Commanders injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), WR Treylon Burks (toe), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), CB Caleb Farley (knee) S Amani Hooker (concussion), DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (illness) and ILB Joe Jones (knee). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (neck), G Nate Davis (knee) and C Ben Jones (back). Full participation: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle).

Sunday status

Out: Adeniyi, Burks, Cunningham, Dupree, Hooker and Jones. Questionable: Davis, Farley and Johnson.

WASHINGTON

Did not practice: S Percy Butler (quad), T Sam Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Milo Eifler (hamstring) and TE Logan Thomas (calf). Limited participation: LB David Mayo hamstring). Full participation: CB William Jackson (back), T Charles Leno (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (illness) and DT Daniel Wise (ankle).

Sunday status

Out: Butler, Cosmi, Dotson and Eifler. Questionable: Mayo and Thomas.

