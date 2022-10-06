Skip to main content
Thursday Injury Report: Hooker Takes a Step Back

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

The veteran safety was a limited participant on Wednesday after having missed the entire previous week with a concussion.

NASHVILLE – Amani Hooker remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and if Thursday is any indication, he is no closer to being cleared than he was this time a week ago.

The safety was one of seven players who did not practice for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday due to injury. A day earlier, he was a limited participant, which was a step forward in his recovery. The latest development looks to be a step backward.

Hooker sat out practice all last week and was not available for Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. In his absence, recent addition Andrew Adams and Josh Kalu split time alongside Kevin Byard. Adams performed much better than Kalu, based on Pro Football Focus grades.

“Both of those guys, (Kalu) and (Adams), there were some things that they did well and some things that they'd like to have back, whether that is in coverage, tackling or adjustments,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

The return-to-participation protocol for concussions consists of five primary steps. The fourth is participation in non-contact, position specific drills after which neurocognitive tests are conducted and compared to the player’s established baseline.

Hooker missed five games early last season, his first as a full-time starter. During that time, two different players Bradley McDougald and Dane Cruikshank) filled in for him.

The only other changes to the Titans injury report were the addition of three players.

Guard Nate Davis did not practice due to a knee issue. The same thing happened last week, and he returned to practice on Friday and played in the game.

Center Ben Jones (back) and cornerback Caleb Farley (knee) were limited participants.

The complete Titans-Commanders injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), WR Treylon Burks (toe), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (concussion) and ILB Joe Jones (knee). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (neck), CB Caleb Farley (knee) and C Ben Jones (back). Full participation: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle).

WASHINGTON

Did not practice: S Percy Butler (quad), T Sam Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Milo Eifler (hamstring) and WR Curtis Samuel (illness). Limited participation: T Charles Leno (shoulder) and LB David Mayo hamstring). Full participation: CB William Jackson (back) and DT Daniel Wise (ankle).

