Titan Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Thursday Injury Report: Four Sit Out A Second Day

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The stakes might have increased. But the standard has not been lowered.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that the Tennessee Titans’ approach to injuries has not changed this week even with first place in the AFC South on the line. Those who have various aches and pains won’t be pushed any harder to get on the field Sunday when the Titans (8-5) face the Houston Texans (8-5) at Nissan Stadium.

“Ultimately, I make the decisions on who plays and who doesn’t,” he said. “… We make decisions on what’s best for the team, what’s best for the player. Can they protect themselves? Can they make it worse? All those things that we’ve always said talking about any injury. That doesn’t change.”

Among the decisions Vrabel will face this week are ones involving his leading rusher, Derrick Henry, one of his leading receivers, Adam Humphries, and one of his starting cornerbacks, Adoreé Jackson. All three along with special teams ace Daren Bates missed practice for the second straight day, although Henry already has stated unequivocally has stated that he would be ready for the contest despite his continuing issues with a hamstring injury.

Humphries (ankle), Jackson (foot) and Bates (shoulder) all missed the most recent game, Sunday’s 42-21 victory at Oakland.

On the plus side, safety Kenny Vaccaro was a full participant, which indicates he is likely to return from the concussion that sidelined him during the Raiders game. Vaccaro was one of three players who were full participants Thursday after having been limited a day earlier.

“We just try to make sure that we’re getting every player what they need as far as preparation,” Vrabel said. “You try to do walkthroughs, you try to meet, use the mobile classrooms the best way that we can.”

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

Tennessee

Did not practice: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Limited participation: Jurrell Casey, DT (knee).

Full participation: Ben Jones, C (thumb); LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle); and Kenny Vaccaro, S (concussion).

Houston

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: Chris Clark, T (hip); Gareon Conley, CB (hip); Will Fuller, WR (hamstring); Taiwan Jones, RB (hamstring); Brennan Scarlett, OLB (Achilles); and Carlos Watkins, DE (hamstring).

Full participation: None.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Henry: 'I'll Be Ready to Go'

David Boclair

A hamstring injury has caused the NFL's second-leading rusher to sit out two straight days of practice

Smith: No Plans to Hold Back Or Look Forward

David Boclair

Says he won't call Sunday's game with an eye toward the Week 17 rematch in Houston

Ben Jones Named Titans Man of the Year

David Boclair

Veteran center recognized for his community service efforts

Tannehill Shares Credit for Superlative Statistic

David Boclair

Tennessee Titans quarterback leads the NFL in passer rating, is on pace for career and franchise highs

Wednesday Injury Report: Henry Sits Out; So What?

David Boclair

Running back sat out two practice sessions last week but produced again at game time

Vrabel: Houston's Hopkins 'Almost Like a Pass Rusher'

David Boclair

Pro Bowler uses his hands to fight off defenders as well as he does to catch footballs

Titans Sticking With Succop

David Boclair

Kicker has made just one field goal in five games since being active from injured reserve

Report: Week 16 Game With New Orleans Now a Flex Option

David Boclair

NFL, NBC officials can wait until six days prior to the contest before they make the decision

Linebacker Brought Back on Practice Squad

David Boclair

Vanderbilt's Josh Smith took part in rookie minicamp and a portion of the preseason

Standings Watch: Ties Don't Go to Titans

David Boclair

With three weeks to go, Tennessee is second in division, last among seven teams battling for six AFC playoff spots