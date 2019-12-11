Wednesday Injury Report: Henry Sits Out; So What?

NASHVILLE – Derick Henry is starting to develop a reputation as a gamer.

What else would you call a guy who produces at a high level in games without the benefit of much – if any – on-field prep work.

Henry has missed practice time over the past three weeks, including two full sessions last week (he was limited in a third), yet has continued his run toward the top of the NFL’s rushing leaders. The Tennessee Titans running back has topped 100 yards rushing and scored at least one touchdown in each of the last four games, including Sunday when he ran for 103 yards and one touchdown against the Oakland Raiders despite receiving treatment on his left hamstring during the game.

His willingness to play through pain has not gone unnoticed.

“(Quarterback Ryan Tannehill) was just like, ‘I appreciate you pushing through it,’” Henry said following the 42-21 victory over the Raiders. “I’m going to go as much as I can. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s my mentality. I’ve got to go.”

Therefore, the fact that Henry was one of four Titans who did not practice Wednesday, when the team began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, was not cause for concern.

Now, the other three? Wide receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Adoreé Jackson and special teamer Daren Bates all remained sidelined after having sat out the game against the Raiders. That creates early doubt about whether any of them will be available this week when the Titans and Texans battle for first place in the AFC South.

The good news from the injury report was that safety Kenny Vaccaro was a limited participant. Vaccaro failed to finish the game at Oakland because of a concussion but his work Wednesday indicated he has started to move through the league-mandated protocol.

“For those that played in the game, we treat them as much as we can for a few days,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. “The ones that didn’t play in the game, we continue to evaluate them. Then, as we work our way through the week, we’ll see who can help us.”

Expect to see Henry on the field Sunday, regardless of what he does during the week.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

Tennessee

Did not practice: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Adam Humphries, WR (ankle); and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Limited participation: Jurrell Casey, DT (knee; Ben Jones, C (thumb); LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle); and Kenny Vaccaro, S (concussion).

Full participation: None.

Houston

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: Chris Clark, T (hip); Gareon Conley, CB (hip); Will Fuller, WR (hamstring); Taiwan Jones, RB (hamstring); Brennan Scarlett, OLB (Achilles); and Carlos Watkins, DE (hamstring).

Full participation: None.