AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Controlling Owner Vows to Support Player Protests

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk vowed to support Tennessee Titans players in peaceful protests aimed to raise awareness of racial inequality in the United States and noted that “hearts, minds and institutions need to change throughout our country.”

Adams Strunk, a daughter of franchise founder K.S. “Bud” Adams, issued a statement Thursday after the team completed its virtual offseason program. In it, she revealed that the NFL franchise has created a fans resource guide to provide information on how to advance the conversation on race relations, provide facts and connect people to anti-racism resources.

Her comments followed those of coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson, each of whom delivered their thoughts on current events during video conferences with local media.

Amy Adams Strunk’s complete statement:

I want to add my voice and the voice of our organization to the calls for equality and reiterate our firm stance against all forms of racism.

Hearts, minds and institutions need to change throughout our country. Those who face racism need to be heard, and more importantly, understood by those who haven’t listened before.

Our organization and our players have dedicated time and resources to these issues through the ‘We Stand For’ campaign and we are making a difference in our own community, tackling issues like educational equity, judicial reform, policing policies and assistance for underserved areas. We are proud to support those efforts and we will continue to find ways to impact our region. As part of this, we are providing information to our fans through a resource guide (https://www.tennesseetitans.com/community/we-stand-for/resource-center) so others can join us in these steps to progress.

Hearing our players and coaches speak over the last two weeks has been constructive to this vital discussion. I support our players using peaceful protests and their platforms to advance us as a nation. I would encourage those who haven’t thought about these issues before to understand the pain, anger and frustration of the black community. Black lives matter. We should all agree on that.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans, Henry Talking, 'Conversations Have Been Positive'

Deadline to agree to a long-term deal before 2020 NFL season is a little more than a month away.

John Glennon

Robinson: Clowney Would Be 'Good Fit' With Titans

However, Tennessee's general manager says there have been no negotiations with the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end for some time.

David Boclair

A Car Chase, Cheeseburgers and Everything In Between: The Titans' Quest To Sign Peyton Manning

A look back at two days in March 2012 from the people who were there, most of whom have not spoken about it until now.

John Glennon

by

Greg Arias

Countdown to Kickoff: 95 Days

Amidst all the change of the Jon Robinson era, at least one aspect of the Titans' performance has remained consistent.

David Boclair

Tannehill Listens Before He Speaks Out On Social Issues

Quarterback says 'enough is enough' when it comes to racial inequality.

Mike Hogan

Titans: No Plans To Kneel -- Yet

Players say there has been no discussion about collective protests during the 2020 NFL season, but they expect to have those talks eventually.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 96 Days

Sizing up what Kalif Raymond did with a limited opportunity in 2019.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 97 Days

We can't let that number pass without a moment to appreciate former Titans tight end Craig Stevens.

David Boclair

Henry Was First-Rate on First Down in 2019

Titans running back took full advantage of the times he was on the field.

David Boclair

Nashville Aims to Bring Back Draft in 2024 or 2025

Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO says city wanted to enjoy the success of 2019 before doing it all again.

Mike Hogan