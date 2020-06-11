Controlling Owner Vows to Support Player Protests

NASHVILLE – Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk vowed to support Tennessee Titans players in peaceful protests aimed to raise awareness of racial inequality in the United States and noted that “hearts, minds and institutions need to change throughout our country.”

Adams Strunk, a daughter of franchise founder K.S. “Bud” Adams, issued a statement Thursday after the team completed its virtual offseason program. In it, she revealed that the NFL franchise has created a fans resource guide to provide information on how to advance the conversation on race relations, provide facts and connect people to anti-racism resources.

Her comments followed those of coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson, each of whom delivered their thoughts on current events during video conferences with local media.

Amy Adams Strunk’s complete statement:

I want to add my voice and the voice of our organization to the calls for equality and reiterate our firm stance against all forms of racism.

Hearts, minds and institutions need to change throughout our country. Those who face racism need to be heard, and more importantly, understood by those who haven’t listened before.

Our organization and our players have dedicated time and resources to these issues through the ‘We Stand For’ campaign and we are making a difference in our own community, tackling issues like educational equity, judicial reform, policing policies and assistance for underserved areas. We are proud to support those efforts and we will continue to find ways to impact our region. As part of this, we are providing information to our fans through a resource guide (https://www.tennesseetitans.com/community/we-stand-for/resource-center) so others can join us in these steps to progress.