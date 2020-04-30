Tennessee Hall to Honor Henry, Titans

NASHVILLE – Running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards during the regular season and the playoffs, has been named Pro Athlete of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Additionally, the 2019 Tennessee Titans, who went 9-7 but ultimately fell one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, were named Pro Team of the Year.

In his fourth NFL season, Henry rushed for 1,540 yards, including 211 in the playoff-clinching regular-season finale against the Houston Texans. That made him one of two backs to rush for more than 200 yards in a game last season. His 16 rushing touchdowns were at least six more than any other NFL player and his 5.1 yards-per-carry average was second-best among the league’s top 20 rushers.

Henry rushed for more than 100 yards six times during the regular season and Tennessee was 6-0 in those contests. He added two more 100-yard games in playoff victories over New England and Baltimore and finished the postseason with 446 yards in three games.

It was the Titans’ second playoff appearance in three years and the first time since 2002 that they advanced to the AFC Championship. With their wild card victory, they snapped the Patriots’ streak of 10 consecutive home playoff wins. Their triumph over the Ravens eliminated the team with the best regular-season record.

Henry and the Titans will be formally honored during the Hall’s annual induction ceremony, which is scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher is one of 11 members of the Class of 2020.

Henry is the first Titans player since Chris Johnson in 2010 to receive one of the Hall’s professional athlete awards. Quarterback Steve McNair was a two-time honoree (2003-04) and running back Eddie George was recognized in 2000.

The last time the Titans were named Professional Team of the Year was 2008.

