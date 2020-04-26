They Said It: The Titans' 2020 Draft Class

NASHVILLE – Eventually, the performance of the six players the Tennessee Titans selected in the 2020 NFL Draft will speak volumes about the collective quality of the group.

Until then, all we have to go on is what the Titans’ brain trust says about them and what they say about themselves.

Here is a roundup of draft weekend quotes from, and about Tennessee’s draft picks:

ISAIAH WILSON

First round

• Wilson, on his style of play: “I think the best part of my game right now is that I am physical, and I enjoy beating people up. I enjoy running the ball. I enjoy trying to essentially break another man’s will. That is what I enjoy about the game. I would say that’s definitely my strong suit.”

• General manager Jon Robinson, on Wilson’s strength: “If he gets his paws on (a defender), they’re usually done for.”

• Wilson, on his potential: “I want to become most polished player that I possibly can. I think I have a lot of physical gifts and I’ve put a lot of things on tape, and if I refine those things and polish those things, I can be a great player for this organization. That’s my goal.”

• Coach Mike Vrabel, on Wilson’s physique: “This isn’t a player that has a high percentage of body fat for what his weight is as crazy, as that may sound. … He is a big man, but he’s well-proportioned.”

KRISTIAN FULTON

Second round

• Fulton (pictured), on his gameday philosophy: “Being in big games, that something I’ve played in my

whole life. And whether it was a game that wasn’t really talked about or a big game, I was ready.”

• Robinson, on Fulton’s transition to the NFL: “He’s obviously played at a high level at a really, really good program in college football. There was a lot asked of him defensively, a lot put on his plate to learn. We think that transition, hopefully, will be good for him.”

• Fulton, on goals for playing in the NFL: “That definitely is one thing I want to improve on – get turnovers. That helps the offense get back on the field to score more points. However I can work on that this offseason, whether catching more balls or working on specific things on my own, that’s how I plan on increasing that number.”

DARRYNTON EVANS

Third round

• Vrabel, on Evans’ physical traits: “There’s certainly a speed element. He’s a one-cut runner when he puts his foot in the ground. He has the ability to get up field.”

• Evans, on pairing with Derrick Henry: “I’d say I think it works pretty well, you know, him being a big back and he’s actually got some speed on him too. … I feel like add me to that. I can change the pace of the game whether you need something 80 yards on a quick play, or just any kind of explosive plays. I just feel like I can get the job done and we can be a great little combination.”

LARRELL MURCHISON

Fifth round

• Murchison, on his potential role: “Whatever they have for me to do, I’m a team-first guy always. So, whatever. However I can help the team and help us win, however I can help, I’m ready to do whatever task they’ve got for me.:

• Vrabel, on scouting Murchison: “I think that the further along you get into the evaluation process you start to have feelings for guys, and you understand their ability to learn and their ability to connect with you as a coach or a position coach. I think that’s what happened here. The longer the process went out, the more that we all started to like Larrell and his willingness to learn our defense and build a relationship.”

COLE McDONALD

Seventh round

• Robinson, on McDonald’s developmental prospects: “We like the athletic skillset, like the arm. … We feel confident that we’ll hopefully be able to mold his tools, and I know that Cole is excited to work here with us and try to improve.”

• McDonald, on his style of play: “I feel like I’m a pretty conservative player. I’ll lower the shoulder if I need to when we need that first down. … When I’m in game-mode, I call it gunslinger mode. That’s when we are just letting the ball fly.”

CHRIS JACKSON

Seventh round

• Jackson, on his versatility: “As a player, I am kind of a guy that does whatever needs to be done for the team, if that’s playing corner, safety, regardless of the position. In college or even in high school, I played multiple positions. That’s kind of me as a player.”

• Vrabel, on Jackson’s appeal: “He’s got some ball disruption. That certainly stood out. We had targeted him for a long time and it really worked out well. That was one that was easy for our coaches and scouts to identify, they were on the same page as far as identifying him as a player that may potentially be there late for us to pick.”