Titans Assistants Say All Remains Quiet In Regard to Clowney

During a May 13 press conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he had not talked to defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, arguably the most distinguished player remaining in the NFL’s free agent market.

Tuesday, assistants Shane Bowen and Anthony Midget said nothing has changed. However, both agreed that anytime a team can sign a player who is familiar with the system and its coaches is a benefit. And Vrabel, Midget and Bowen are no strangers to Clowney.

Before taking the Titans job in 2018, Vrabel spent four seasons as a defensive coach for the Houston Texans, including one as the defensive coordinator (2017). Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2014, had his best season with the Texans in 2017, compiling 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss in 16 games en route to his second pro bowl appearance.

Bowen followed Vrabel to Tennessee in 2018 to become the linebackers coach after spending two seasons as a defensive assistant in Houston. Bowen spoke highly of Clowney, but said his focus is on the players on the roster right now.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen,” he said Tuesday. “Between Vrabel, (general manager Jon Robinson), they make those decisions. His name hasn’t come across my desk. It’s above my pay scale. I coach the guys that are here.

“But in terms of familiarity, anytime you got a guy who is familiar with the system, I don’t care who it is, it speeds the process up in terms of making the transition. We’ll see how things work out.”

Now the Titans defensive backs coach, Midget spent six seasons (2014-19) as a defensive assistant with the Texans, including two (2018-19) as the secondary coach. He used recent free agent addition Jonathan Joseph, a cornerback who played the last nine seasons with the Texans, as an example.

“There’s things that I can say to him [Joseph] in the meeting, just the same terminology that we used in Houston that translates to what we’re doing here,” Midget said. “It helps with the transition and helps those guys learn the playbook.”

Many arguments can be made for the Titans signing the familiar Clowney, especially after trading five-time pro bowl defensive end Jurrell Casey, who had five sacks in 2019. With Casey’s void, the Titans have just three defensive ends on their roster, including 2019 first round selection Jefferey Simmons.

For now, though, Clowney remains one of the biggest prizes - as well as one of the biggest questions - of NFL free agency.