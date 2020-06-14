Byard Discusses One Of His 'Biggest Milestones'

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard has plenty of reasons for pride.

However, buying his mother a house is arguably his biggest feat to date.

On May 28, Byard posted a picture on Instagram of his mother posing outside of the new home, saying “When you come from where I come from, stuff like this is a pipe dream that only a few are able to accomplish. I hate that we couldn’t be there but I’m more than happy that everything worked itself out. I love you mom and enjoy your new forever home!”

During a press conference this week, Byard talked about the accomplishment for the first time publicly.

“To get drafted, and second to be able to buy my mom her forever home is something that means dearly to me, has meant something to me since I was younger,” he said. “I kind of explained it on my post, it’s kind of been a pipe dream. Something that I never really – something I thought about doing, but I never really thought it was going to be possible. Just been a lot of hard work and dedication to be able to accomplish that goal.”

The Titans drafted the 26-year-old out of Middle Tennessee State in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, Byard has made a Pro Bowl in 2017 and cracked the NFL’s Top 100 players list at No. 80 in 2018. Since 2018, Byard has recorded 17 interceptions, the most by any player currently on the roster.

Last August, the team signed him to a record-setting contract extension that assured he would not be a free agent this offseason. And it freed him up to spend a little money on his mother.

“That’s probably one of the biggest milestones that I’ve accomplished in my playing career, for sure,” he said.