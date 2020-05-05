Logan Ryan Officially Moves On From Titans

NASHVILLE – It has been apparent for weeks.

Logan Ryan made it official Tuesday. The veteran cornerback will not re-sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan bid farewell in several tweets that addressed teammates and Middle Tennessee’s animal welfare community – both of which he was a significant part in recent years – but did not indicate where he is headed, or whether or not he even knows. Ryan has been an unrestricted free agent since the start of the NFL’s new contract year in March.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said a little more than a month ago that he had been in talks with Ryan’s representatives but never classified those negotiations as anything more than preliminary or exploratory.

Now, there is nothing to discuss. In the last two weeks, Tennessee used its second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on a cornerback, LSU’s Kristian Fulton, and agreed to contract terms with a veteran cornerback, Johnathan Joseph.

At 29 years old and coming off his best season to date, Ryan is one of the top players still available in free agency. He set career-highs with 120 tackles, four and half sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019. He also had four interceptions, one short of his career-high, which made him the third defensive back (the only cornerback) in the last decade with at least four sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles in the same season.

He has been public with his desire for a contract that pays at least $10 million per season, which is what he made during his time with the Titans.

Ryan signed a three-year, $30 million free agent deal with Tennessee in 2017 and 45 out of a possible 48 games over the past three years. Before that, he spent four seasons with New England, which selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

While a member of the Titans, he and his wife Ashley founded the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation based on an incident at their 2017 wedding in St. Lucia. The organization’s mission is to work with animal welfare organizations to promote adoption, provide grants and create educational opportunities.

Ryan has been a full-time starter for the past five seasons, has played at least 14 games every year of his career and has been to the playoffs five times in seven years. He was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and helped the Titans reach last season’s AFC Championship.

Now, he is moving on.