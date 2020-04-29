Mariota Moving On, Sells Nashville Home

NASHVILLE – Marcus Mariota has officially closed the door on his time in Tennessee.

The former Titans quarterback recently sold his Nashville home for $790,000, just under the initial asking price of $799,000, according to Realtor.com. Mariota bought the residence, a short drive from Nissan Stadium, for $745,000 when it was built in 2017.

The purchase included all of the indoor and outdoor furnishings (beds, televisions, furniture, etc.) throughout the 3,000 square-foot structure, which has three floors, features an oversized master suite as well as covered and uncovered outdoor entertainment areas.

Former Titans wide receiver/kick returner Marc Mariani, now a local real estate agent, represented Mariota and the buyer in the transaction.

It was the second piece of property Mariota owned in his first professional home. In 2015, shortly after the Titans selected him with the second overall pick in the draft and he signed his rookie contract, he bought a downtown penthouse condo, which he sold nearly three years ago for $1.375 million. That was $325,000 more than the purchase price.

The Hawaii native also owns a four-bedroom home one block from the beach in Oahu.

Mariota recently signed a two-year, $17.6 million free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He expects to be the backup to long-time Raiders starter Derek Carr.

Mariota spent five seasons with Tennessee and was the team’s starting quarterback for the vast majority of that time. Ryan Tannehill replaced him in that role last season, however, and the team did not offer him a new contract when his previous one expired in March.

He earned a little more $45 million with the Titans, including $20,922 million in 2019, the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.