Titans Name New President/CEO

NASHVILLE – Burke Nihill is on the fast track.

The Tennessee Titans executive has been promoted for the second time this year, this time to President/CEO.

Nihill, who has been with the organization for five years, will replace Steve Underwood, a franchise fixture for decades, who will retire from a full-time role. Underwood will serve as Senior Counselor going forward.

“When Steve informed me that he was ready to step away from a full-time role, it was immediately clear to me that Burke was the best choice for the job,” controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a release. “Since starting with the club as the General Counsel, Burke has continued to take on additional responsibilities to the point that he has become an invaluable resource and an absolute superstar for our organization.

“I have great confidence in him and his leadership, and I know that the future is bright for the team.”

Nihill was promoted to Senior Vice President/Business Operations & Chief Legal Officer in February. He joined the Titans in 2016 as Vice President and General Counsel. He previously worked as an attorney and strategic business counselor for several companies, including a Silicon Valley software company.

He was one of the leaders in the Titans’ efforts to bring the 2019 NFL Draft to Nashville and in the planning of the current construction to expand the team’s executive offices and training facility.

“I am exceedingly grateful for and humbled by this opportunity,” said Nihill. “I am inspired by Amy’s vision for our franchise and look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues to serve our fans, partners, and communities. … I also want to offer my congratulations to Steve Underwood on his retirement. Steve has been an extraordinarily generous mentor and friend to me, and I’m thankful that we will continue to benefit from Steve’s experience and wisdom in his role as Senior Counselor.”

This is the second time Underwood has retired. The first was in 2011.

He came back in 2015 at the request of Adams Strunk, when she took control of the team and a year later, he accepted the role of President and CEO.

Underwood’s original connection to the organization was through a Houston law firm that represented the Oilers. He became an official employee in 1991 when he was hired as General Counsel. In the years since, he has served in numerous roles.

“Steve’s remarkable 40-year Oilers/Titans career places him among the titans of professional sports executives,” Adams Strunk said. “His dedication to our franchise is unmatched and I am glad he will remain with us as a Senior Counselor.”