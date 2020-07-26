Former Titan Indicted in Alleged Benefits Scam

Former Tennessee Titans defensive end Antwan Odom was one of six former NFL players charged in a superseding indictment Friday for alleged fraud on a health care program for retired NFL players.

Others named in the action are former Washington and Denver running back Clinton Portis, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tamarick Vanover, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darrell Reid, Washington defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Robert McCune.

All six were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Odom and three others also were charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud.

Initial charges in the matter were announced in December 2019 against 10 former players. Seven of those 10 have since pleaded guilty and one has been sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison.

The superseding indictment, which includes Odom, alleges “that the scheme to defraud involved the submission of false and fraudulent claims to the Plan for expensive medical equipment – typically between $40,000 and $50,000 for each claim – that was never purchased or received. The expensive medical equipment described on the false and fraudulent claims included hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryotherapy machines, ultrasound machines designed for use by a doctor’s office to conduct women’s health examinations and electromagnetic therapy devices designed for use on horses.”

The FBI investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by the Health Care Fraud Unit of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Odom, 38, was a second-round draft pick and one of three defensive ends Tennessee selected in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL (four for the Titans, three for the Cincinnati Bengals) and registered 23 1/2 sacks in 74 games. He notched a career-high eight sacks in 2007, his final season with Tennessee, and tied it two years later (in just six games). Injuries limited him to just 10 games played over his final two seasons.