Friday Injury Report: Will Delays Allow Brown to Get Healthy?

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The longer the gap between games, the better it is for the Tennessee Titans in one regard. It gives A.J. Brown more time to get healthy.

If the Titans are able to re-open their facility and get back to work Saturday, one the most scrutinized aspects of the practice will be what – if anything – Brown does.

The second-year wide receiver has not played since Week 1 at Denver because of a knee injury. He got extra recovery time when the Week 4 game against Pittsburgh was postponed until Week 7 because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected more than two dozen people within the franchise, and a few additional days this week when Sunday’s game against Buffalo was moved to Tuesday.

The Titans and Bills have issued official injury reports every day since Wednesday, but in Tennessee’s case it was just an estimation. Brown is the only one on the roster who was not expected to be a full participant.

No positive COVID-19 results were returned Friday morning from Thursday’s testing. If the same is true Saturday, the expectation is that the team will be able to practice for the first time since their Week 3 victory at Minnesota. Then the Brown watch will begin in earnest.

Tennessee’s leading receiver in 2019 as a rookie, Brown had five receptions for 39 yards in his one appearance this season.

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

(estimated, no workout took place)

Limited participation: A.J. Brown, WR (knee). Full participation: Malcolm Butler, CB (quad); Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (knee); Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring); Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring); and Taylor Lewan, T (shoulder).

BUFFALO

Did not practice: Milano, LB (pectoral muscle); Andre Roberts, WR (ankle); Tre’Davious White (back); and Brian Winters, G (knee). Limited participation: John Brown, WR (calf); Cody Ford, G (groin); Jake Fromm, QB (not injury related) and Zack Moss, RB (toe). Full participation: Josh Allen, QB (left shoulder); Cole Beasley, WR (foot) and Del’Shawn Phillips, LB (quad).

