Top Two Receivers Now on COVID List

NASHVILLE – After a brief pause, the list continues to grow.

The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Corey Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday after two days with no positive tests.

Davis becomes the 10th player added to the list since the current outbreak began last week and the 12th overall on that list. Among those 12 are three of the last five first-round picks, Davis (fifth overall, 2017), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (19th overall, 2019) and tackle Isaiah Wilson (29th overall, 2020).

The first wide receiver drafted in 2017, Davis had a team-high seven receptions for 101 yards in the season-opening victory at Denver and tied for the team lead with five receptions in the most recent game, Sept. 27 at Minnesota.

With 15 receptions through three games, he is tied for the team lead with Adam Humphries, who also is on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tennessee’s other starting wide receiver, A.J. Brown, has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is third with 13 receptions. He is not on the list.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans players currently on the COVID-19 reserve lists, with the day they were added to those lists in parentheses:

• Isaiah Wilson, T (Sept. 6) – The Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft has not been on the active roster at any point during the regular season.

• Greg Mabin, DB (Sept. 24) – The veteran was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He contributed little to the team’s preparation Sunday’s victory at Minnesota.

• DaQuan Jones, NT (Sept. 29) – A fixture in the middle of the defense for five-plus seasons and a team captain, he is a significant presence on more ways than one.

• Beau Brinkley, LS (Sept. 29) – He has been on the roster longer than any player except punter Brett Kern and has played every game since the start of 2012. Coach Mike Vrabel said the team would have to sign someone to replace Brinkley.

• Tommy Hudson (Sept. 29) – An undrafted rookie who spent the entire offseason with the Titans, he has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.

• Kamalei Correa (Sept. 30) – He lost playing time when Jadeveon Clowney signed, but he is a reliable and productive performer for the defense.

• Kristian Fulton, CB (Oct. 1) – He is the only member of this year’s draft class to appear in each of the first three games and the only member of the defense with at least one sack and one interception.

• Adam Humphries, WR (Oct. 2) – He has caught at least four passes in each game and is on pace for 80 receptions, which would be a career-high.

• Cameron Batson, WR (Oct. 2) – Initially a member of the 53-man roster, he was released days later but was brought back on the practice squad, where he has been a valuable part of the depth at that position.

• Jeffery Simmons, DL (Oct. 3) – A dominant presence along the defensive line through the first three weeks, he has been a particularly important player in critical moments.

• Khari Blasingame, FB (Oct. 5) – A versatile player poised to for a bigger role in 2020, the second-year player has just one reception through the first three games.

• Corey Davis, WR (Oct. 7) – In a contract year, he is off to the best start of his career and 13 of his 15 catches have resulted in first downs.