Week 5 Game With Buffalo 'A Big What If'

We know what is next for the Tennessee Titans.

Due to a growing coronavirus outbreak within the organization, their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to a later date.

What comes after this weekend, though, is unknown. The Titans do not yet know when they will be cleared to conduct in-person activities again to prepare for their next opponent, the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.

Dr. David Aronoff, director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said it could be a week to two weeks, in the best-case scenario, before the Titans can breathe easier and feel like they have moved past the current state of affairs.

“If they don’t get any more cases despite looking really hard, they may be able to continue next week,” Aronoff told AllTitans. “But that is a big ‘what if?’ Obviously if they are missing key coaches, key players, and [if] more turn positive, then that could literally be a game changer.”

Sevem players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said some of the individuals who tested positive have been experiencing flu-like symptoms. The outbreak could grow in the coming days, and Titans players, coaches and other personnel will continue to be tested for the virus every day for the time being.

The next steps for the Titans, Aronoff explained, will be contingent upon what happens with such tests. Once an individual becomes infected with COVID-19, it could take up to two weeks (14 days) to develop symptoms. On average, Aronoff said it takes about five days.

“From that standpoint, you really want a minimum of two weeks to make sure nobody is getting symptoms but with aggressive and regular testing, you can get a better feel for how quickly this is under control or is continuing to spread,” Aronoff said. “Once somebody has symptoms or tests positive, we generally want them to stay apart from others for a minimum of 10 days from the time when their symptoms began, assuming they are improving and not having fevers anymore.”

Thursday, Vrabel said he reminded his players not to gather with each other until the team can resume activity at Saint Thomas Sports Park, which he hopes can be Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier this week as the Titans’ outbreak began, the NFL Players’ Association posted details of the league’s COVID-19 policy on Twitter. According to the guidelines, an individual who tests positive for the virus and is asymptomatic cannot rejoin team activity until 10 days have passed since the initial positive test; or until the individual has two consecutive negative PCS nasal swab tests separated by 24 hours. Individuals can also return at the discretion of a team physician.

Symptomatic individuals, on the other hand, must stay away from the facilities for at least 10 days since symptoms appeared. Asymptomatic individuals' return must be approved by a team physician, in consultation with ICS and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer. Local and state requirements also need to be met.

At the end of the day, football is football. The game between the Titans and Steelers will happen eventually, although when is unknown.

The outbreak will pass too.

For now, though, perspective is needed. COVID-19 affects everyone in a different way. Some have mild symptoms, some have severe symptoms, some have none at all. While young, healthy athletes presumably will handle it well, that is far from a guarantee.

“Some people are troubled by persistent symptoms that last a while,” Aronoff said. “That can happen with someone who is seemingly perfectly healthy prior to getting infected. I think the most important thing is for any of the symptomatic people, particularly the athletes, to be plugged in with their trainers and physicians on staff with the Titans.

“They really will have to take it day-to-day to see how quickly and completely symptoms resolve and whether their symptoms might warrant taking some extra time on the down low.”