Lewan on Games Without Fans: 'It's Going to Suck'

NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars with no fans in the stands at Nissan Stadium, at least they will know what it is like to play in an empty venue.

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that the Sept. 14 contest against the Titans at Empower Field at Mie High – the final game of the NFL’s opening weekend – will be contested without spectators.

“As far as the games go, it’s going to suck,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. “For the fans, we wish the fans could be there. We wish that we could play in front of the fans. Obviously, that’s just not the situation we’re dealing with right now. … So, let’s just get better and go win as many games as possible so fans can get as excited as they possibly can be when (teams) can open up and they can come to the stadium.”

The Titans began to prepare for what is to come Friday, when they held practice at their stadium with some of the “atmosphere” that will exist in the first two weeks of the season. A public address announcer called out plays. Artificial crowd noise was used. So was music.

The session also gave players an opportunity to see the locker room, which has been altered to meet agreed upon standards for player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s for real, really,” rookie defensive tackle Larrell Murchison said. “You look and you get out there and you’re like, ‘Man, legends have played here, and this is huge. This is the NFL.’ So, it’s eye-opening. But one thing about it, that lasts for like two seconds. Next thing you know, after that, you’ve got to lock in and get ready for practice.”

It will be similar on gamedays, at least the early ones.

“It’s going to be different,” Lewan said. “But at the same time, when we go out there and play – for me – it’s the same thing. I’m just going to focus on what I can do to help this team win.”

Titans and city officials announced Tuesday that Nissan Stadium would be off-limits to fans on Sept. 20, Tennessee’s only home game of the month. A determination for October, during which the Titans are scheduled for three straight home games, will be made at a later time.

The Broncos, similarly, said their decision was a product of discussions with state and local authorities regarding what is in the best interest of public health. New England and Atlanta have made similar announcements in recent days. Two franchises, Washington and Las Vegas, have said they plan to have no fans at any 2020 home games.

“I know that this is unfortunate for the fans that are so passionate to this game, here and everywhere else,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “I hope there’s fans. I’m hopeful that at some point there will be. … But right now, we’re focused on improving. And then whatever it looks like when we get out to Denver and – obviously, the second week here we’re not going to have fans – we can’t control any of that, but we’re hoping that we can have fans.”