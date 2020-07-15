AllTitans
Players' Reaction to Extension Exhibit A of Henry's Worth

Mike Hogan

At the NFL Combine in March, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson declared running back Derrick Henry the team’s most important piece.

Based on the reaction of many current and former teammates after Henry, (King Henry to many) signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension Wednesday that includes $25.5 million guaranteed, Robinson’s words ring true.

On Monday during a radio interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made his case for Henry receiving an extension.

"I respect Derrick. I love playing with Derrick and think he played his tail off last year and should be paid," Tannehill, who also signed an extension with the Titans this offseason, said. "So, you know, anytime a teammate gets paid, that's something that I get excited about. Especially a guy who worked extremely hard and lays it on the line each and every week. So, obviously would love to see Derrick get extended and, you know, I'll be keeping an eye on that."

En route to the league rushing title last season, Henry ran for 1,540 yards. In five of the Titans’ last six regular season games, topped 100 yards, including a 211-yard performance against Houston in the regular season finale.

He kept pounding defenses as the Titans went on a surprising run to the AFC Championship game, rushing for 411 yards combined against New England, Baltimore and Kansas City.

Henry’s rushing total has increased each year he has been in the league, from 490 as a rookie to 744 in 2017, 1,059 in 2018 and last year’s league-leading figure. He scored five rushing touchdowns each of his first two seasons, 12 in 2018 and 16 in 2019.

Already, Henry ranks fifth in franchise history with 3,833 career rushing yards and is one of two running backs (Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is the other) with multiple 200-yard rushing performances.

Now, Henry gets rewarded and his teammates – along with the coaching staff and front office – get their most important piece for four more seasons.

