Henry Says It's Time to Talk Tannehill for MVP

Think about the NFL’s MVP Award and certain names come to mind first.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay are previous winners who continue to perform at a high level. Seattle’s Russell Wilson has figured prominently into the conversation this year. Maybe even Aaron Donald of the L.A. Rams.

The time has come to include Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. At least his teammate, Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, says so.

“MVP, MVP. Let's start the campaign right now,” Henry, the 2019 rushing champion and a possible MVP candidate himself, said. “We ain't going to get too high, but MVP, I think he should be that conversation, definitely.”

Tannehill, the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year, has thrown for 3,966 yards and 35 touchdowns in his 15 starts with Tennessee. In that span, he has thrown just seven interceptions and has a quarterback rating near 120.

For comparison, Mahomes, the 2019 MVP, has 3,674 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions over his last 14 starts, which includes a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. All of that is good for a 102.3 quarterback rating.

This season, the 32-year-old Tannehill has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (121-172) for 1,368 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of the last four contests, has topped 300 yards passing in two of the last three and is on pace for 4,378 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, which would be career-highs.

Tannehill had his best showing of the season on Sunday in the Titans’ 42-36 overtime triumph over the Houston Texans. He completed 30 of his 41 attempts for 364 yards and tied a single-game high in touchdown passes with four.

To add to it all, Tannehill has led the Titans on four game-winning drives this season, including on Sunday against Texans.

“I'm just trying to win games, go out and play football,” he said. “A lot of things I can clean up. Those things will take care of themselves. For me, it's just about going out, performing with my team, leading my team to wins, and playing good football. Like I said, those things will take care of themselves.”