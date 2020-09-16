Wednesday Injury Report: Davis Depleted at Denver

Mike Vrabel indicated Monday night that Corey Davis was not at his best – physically speaking – even if it did not show in his play.

“I'm really proud of his effort to get himself to this game,” Vrabel said following the Tennessee Titans’ 16-14 victory at Denver. “I think, admittedly, he's probably not at 100 percent, but I was happy to present him with a game ball in there in front of the team for his effort, toughness and competitiveness.”

The fourth-year wide receiver apparently will have to work a little harder to get to the next game, against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Davis was one of two Titans who did not practice Wednesday. As was the case last week, he is listed on the team’s official injury report with a hamstring injury. Prior to facing the Broncos, though, he was a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday and Saturday.

The 2017 first-round pick (fifth overall) ultimately was one of 12 players to top 100 receiving yards in the opening week of the NFL season. He led Tennessee with 101 yards on seven receptions. All seven catches went for first downs.

“We have to always be mindful of where the team is at physically,” Vrabel said Wednesday, when asked about the short work week. “I think they they're focused. They're probably going to need another day to get their legs back underneath them but we're going to have to practice. We're going to have to get the reps in, the looks in, things that we've installed here.”

Other notable names on the injury report include wide receiver A.J. Brown and recently signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Both were limited participants in the day’s work.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

Tennessee: Did not participate – Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (illness); Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), A.J. Brown, WR (knee) and Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (hip); Full participation – Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring) and Derick Roberson, OLB (knee).

Jacksonville: Did not practice – Josh Allen, DE (calf), Tyler Davis, TE (knee), Tyler Eifert, TE (not injury related), D.J. Hayden, CB (not injury related) and Brandon Linder, C (not injury related).