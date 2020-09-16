SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Wednesday Injury Report: Davis Depleted at Denver

David Boclair

Mike Vrabel indicated Monday night that Corey Davis was not at his best – physically speaking – even if it did not show in his play.

“I'm really proud of his effort to get himself to this game,” Vrabel said following the Tennessee Titans’ 16-14 victory at Denver. “I think, admittedly, he's probably not at 100 percent, but I was happy to present him with a game ball in there in front of the team for his effort, toughness and competitiveness.”

The fourth-year wide receiver apparently will have to work a little harder to get to the next game, against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Davis was one of two Titans who did not practice Wednesday. As was the case last week, he is listed on the team’s official injury report with a hamstring injury. Prior to facing the Broncos, though, he was a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday and Saturday.

The 2017 first-round pick (fifth overall) ultimately was one of 12 players to top 100 receiving yards in the opening week of the NFL season. He led Tennessee with 101 yards on seven receptions. All seven catches went for first downs.

“We have to always be mindful of where the team is at physically,” Vrabel said Wednesday, when asked about the short work week. “I think they they're focused. They're probably going to need another day to get their legs back underneath them but we're going to have to practice. We're going to have to get the reps in, the looks in, things that we've installed here.”

Other notable names on the injury report include wide receiver A.J. Brown and recently signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Both were limited participants in the day’s work.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

Tennessee: Did not participate – Corey Davis, WR (hamstring) and Kenny Vaccaro, S (illness); Vic Beasley, OLB (knee), A.J. Brown, WR (knee) and Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (hip); Full participation – Jamil Douglas, OL (hand), Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring) and Derick Roberson, OLB (knee).

Jacksonville: Did not practice – Josh Allen, DE (calf), Tyler Davis, TE (knee), Tyler Eifert, TE (not injury related), D.J. Hayden, CB (not injury related) and Brandon Linder, C (not injury related).

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Promote Wide Receiver From Practice Squad

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine fills the opening in the roster created by Cody Hollister's release a day earlier.

David Boclair

Steve McNair, Eddie George Among Former Titans on Hall of Fame Ballot

Eight former Titans/Oilers will be considered for the 2021 induction class.

David Boclair

Kevin Byard Tells How He Delivered Son at Home

With no time to get to the hospital, the 2017 Pro Bowler made the catch of his life.

Mike Hogan

Corey Davis Hits a High Point at Denver

'Long road' with the Tennessee Titans takes a positive turn with his performance at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Henry Off and Running in Defense of Rushing Title

Titans running back had to "grind" for all of his 116 yards in Monday's victory at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Titans Send Another Wide Receiver Packing

Cody Hollister's release leaves four at that position on the active roster.

David Boclair

Vrabel Sees Wilson's Career at Crossroads

Titans coach says the team will do it's part to help the 2020 first-round draft pick stay on course.

David Boclair

Byard's Big Deal Already Pays Off in Different Ways

Titans rework safety's five-year pact to free up cash; he immediately does something he's never done.

David Boclair

Titans Trust Tannehill When Time is Short

With Monday's victory at Denver, the quarterback has directed four game-winning drives in 11 starts for Tennessee.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What the Broncos Said After Loss To Titans

Coach Vic Fangio, players talk about the Titans' game-winning drive, a failed fourth down, facing Derrick Henry and seeing no fans.

David Boclair